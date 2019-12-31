Notchless iPhone could be a top-end 2020 model – report

Loading...

Apple has long had the vision of a truly borderless iPhone, famously described by Jony Ive as & # 39; a single glass plate & # 39 ;. How long the company needs to make a notchless iPhone is the subject of much speculation, but a second report states that it could be as fast as next year.

It suggests that this could be seen in Apple & # 39; s top-end iPhone in 2020, thanks in part to a fingerprint reader embedded in the screen …

Background

Previous reports have only suggested that Apple would go alongside a "halfway home" solution: build in a Touch ID sensor in the screen, with sufficient notch or bezel for Face ID.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggested that this dual-biometric iPhone would be seen for the first time in 2021, stating that Apple must first overcome many technical challenges.

Ming-Chi Kuo today published a report claiming that Apple will return Touch ID fingerprint recognition to its iPhones from 2021. The analyst said he believes Apple will release an iPhone with both Face ID and bi-display Touch ID fingerprint.

Kuo says many technical issues will be resolved over the next 18 months that will enable Apple to deliver the high-quality experience it strives for on its devices.

A subsequent Bloomberg report reiterated the idea that both Face ID and embedded Touch ID would be offered, but said that this could be seen as early as 2020 – although it was going to say that the feature could slip into 2021.

Samsung has shown that this stuff is difficult

Samsung has unintentionally demonstrated the technical problems by launching a smartphone with a deeply defective built-in fingerprint reader: the Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor was so insecure that a user only needed 13 minutes and a 3D printer to fake a fingerprint, successfully unlocking the device. Even worse, it turned out that placing a screen protector literally allowed every fingerprint to unlock the device. Some banks then blocked the use of the feature to log in to their apps. Samsung released an update designed to address the issue, but admitted that the fingerprint reader was not & # 39; complete & # 39; was safe.

Latest report suggests notchless iPhone in 2020

A new report goes beyond Ming Chi-Kuo and Bloomberg by predicting that a notchless iPhone with built-in Touch ID reader will be the top-end 2020 model – and that Apple Face ID will drop.

LetsGoDigital quotes a presentation from Credit Suisse.

Halfway through this year the rumor arose that Apple would opt for a completely new phone design in 2020. China Times was able to gather revealing information about a Credit Suisse presentation at MWC Shanghai. The Swiss financial services provider reported that Apple suppliers are completing the development of a full screen for the iPhone 2020.

To achieve a full screen view, a TrueDepth camera is processed under the screen. The new Apple iPhone 12 also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Face ID functionality has therefore been canceled (…)

The camera under the screen can only be found in the top model, according to the Chinese publication.

The site also lists three Apple patents for a notchless iPhone.

Apple Inc. has applied for three striking design patents in Japan, with an iPhone without notch. The documentation was published by the JPO (Japan Patent Office) on December 23, 2019 and contains four images per patent (…)

The report contains one detail that is extremely far-fetched for an iPhone from 2020.

The selfie camera is also placed under the screen.

This technology exists, but is still at an extremely early stage.

9to5Mac & # 39; s take

A bank presentation is a fairly thin basis for reaching a conclusion. It is much more likely that the bank simply speculates on the basis of previous reports than that it has any evidence of its own.

It is not impossible that Apple focused on 2020 as the year in which it introduced a Touch ID sensor, but no previous report suggested that this would drop Face ID at this stage – and with good reason.

There is no doubt about Apple's long-term goal, but the idea that a 2020 iPhone would embed a fingerprint reader, drop Face ID and also include the selfie camera is far away.

