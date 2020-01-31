Not to ruin the Super Bowl, but the sea uses Miami

The sea level is rising nowhere else and fast: by the middle of the century we could see 2 to 4 feet of sea level rise in Florida, according to coastal scientist Harold Wanless of the University of Miami. And within 50 years it can rise 3 to 6 feet, or maybe more.

While the rising seas approaching Miami from the east, they also cause sadness from below. The city is built on very porous rock, limestone that almost resembles Swiss cheese. As the sea level rises, it pushes the interior below the ground, bringing the water level closer to the surface. If it rains hard, the ground is already submerged. So instead of dripping into that Swiss cheese, the water can’t go anywhere. It accumulates on the surface and leads to flooding.

Standing water also becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying pests such as mosquitoes. “With water comes more vector-communicable diseases,” says Cheryl Holder, also from the International University of Florida, and co-chair of the Florida Clinicians for Climate Action. “So we already had dengue and Zika, and we expect more from this to happen if we continue with stagnant water, sea level rise and more extreme weather.” Dengue can lead to internal bleeding and death in severe cases, while Zika can lead to serious birth defects. The Super Bowl happens to coincide with a kind of Goldilocks season for Miami, where the risk of extreme weather is low and it is still too cold for mosquito populations to explode. But Floridians do not have such guarantees for the rest of the year.

And there is another problem that is brewing underground. As the water level rises, it infiltrates into sewers. “Septic waste can discharge around the surface and people trudge through it. And maybe part of it even comes into the house under really more dramatic flood conditions, “says Michael Sukop, a hydrogeologist at Florida International University.” That can definitely be a public health problem. “

Meanwhile, as the sea level rises, saltwater contaminated aquifers. “We will probably have to desalinate our water in the next two meters,” says Wanless of the University of Miami. “Even with the large Everglades next to us, it is likely to be significantly affected.”

So don’t cancel your trip to this weekend’s Super Bowl. But the coming years will be a critical period for Miami to adapt to a large number of threats – rising tides, more severe storms and an older canal system. Engineers subsequently equipped these channels with pumps to extract water even during high tide. The city has 20 in use, with dozens planned – although they are expensive to build and run.

Sea defenses can be useful, but it is not like engineers can barricade the city and it will never flood again. “You actually have to go under the bottom of the ocean to stop the sea level rise because it comes under the land,” says Kirtman. “In some places, sea defenses work to a certain extent, but if you are looking for a Dutch solution to our problem, this will not happen.” (For centuries the low-lying Netherlands has stopped the sea with dikes.)

Massive companies such as sea defenses create the specter of inequality. In many ways, climate change will disproportionately endanger the most vulnerable among us, especially those who cannot afford to isolate themselves against it. Miami Beach is full of money that can be used to stop the tide. But Miami Gardens, where Hard Rock Stadium is located, is a working-class neighborhood with an average family income of $ 42,000. “Miami Gardens, thank goodness, they are about 7 to 10 feet above sea level, so there can be fewer floods,” says Holder. “But with salt water entering your sewer, you will have other problems.” And extreme weather, such as overloaded hurricanes, does not cause sea defenses. Insurance premiums in high-risk zones are rising, premiums that can only be afforded by the rich.

