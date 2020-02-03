Not satisfied with Warcraft III: Reforged? Blizzard offers refunds

Warcraft III: Reforged started on PC last week and the reception was not particularly nice. The players criticized the game for the lack of functionality in the original version, a poor user interface and errors. For those who are unsatisfied with the technical state of the game, Blizzard offers automatic refunds.

Blizzard is now offering a quick and automatic refund to those who have already purchased Warcraft III: Reforged, as a Reddit user said in a February 3 post. The user said the process was fast and reporting it as a “technical problem” had speeded up the process. The reported bugs and not the game quality issues could be the reason why Blizzard decided to offer refunds. The bugs include loading to custom games failed. Instead, failure screens appear when starting a mission.

The Refund Requirements page can be found on the Blizzard official support website. After selecting the game in question and selecting the “Request Refund” option, players can begin the process and hopefully receive a refund for the purchase. The refund option should be available regardless of when the game was purchased, according to the Reddit user who pre-ordered Warcraft III: Reforged over a year before its release.

Aside from the game’s technical issues, Warcraft III: Reforged has been criticized for Blizzard’s new user-created content policy. Under the new agreement, Blizzard claims rights to all user-created content in its game, meaning that Dota (which was created as a mod in Warcraft III) is now owned by Blizzard rather than the player who designed it , and the player can no longer benefit from these creations.

Blizzard has occasionally offered refunds in the past, but the turnaround is usually not that quick. When Diablo III launched for PC in 2012, server issues and technical issues prevented players from starting the game. Refunds were offered to players in South Korea about a month later after the country’s Fair Trade Commission opened an investigation, although anyone playing at level 40 or higher was not eligible. An Internet connection was required for the PC version, which was removed when porting to consoles. The upcoming Diablo IV will also require an internet connection and will have a stronger focus on multiplayer.

