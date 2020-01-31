Not ready to dump meat? You could try a ‘flexitarian’ diet

Wellness trends are not all bad. I like to hear about new super nutrients to add to my smoothies, cool workout craziness to try and more effective ways to meditate. And the latest fads about health all seem to have one thing in common: they focus, at least in part, on sustainability.

Take the carbon diet. It’s all about environmentally conscious eating and avoiding foods that create the largest carbon footprint. Spoiler alert – these are usually meat and animal products. But if fully vegetarian or vegan food seems a bit intimidating (the same thing), there is another option, called flexitarianism.

According to Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD, who coined the term, it is a portmanteau of ‘flexible’ and ‘vegetarian’. The rules are simple – in the sense that there really are none. The general idea is that you want to eat more plants and less meat. But there are no specific relationships, or any restrictions on what or when you eat.

This flexible approach to eating means that you can still enjoy everything you enjoy without feeling guilty about damaging the earth, says Mascha Davis MPH, RDN, founder of NomadistaNutrition.com and author of the recently released book Eat Your Vitamins. And that actually makes flexitarianism easier to maintain in the long term.

“We can only really maintain that distance (the food we long for) so long before we finally say, “Just screw it, raise our hands, and allow us,” said Cara Harbstreet, MS, RD, LD of Street Smart Nutrition, earlier to Refinery29. If you can always eat your favorite food (for example, steak), you never have that moment when you feel like you’re ‘stopping’ or ‘failing’ by admitting and preparing a comic in New York. You just choose something that makes you feel good.

In general, eating more plants means getting more fiber, more antioxidants and more nutrients, Davis notes. Research into plant diets and other similar ways of eating seems to indicate that it is not harmful to your body as long as you get enough nutrients.

“If you cut meat and animal products, you need to check the levels of nutrients such as B12 and iron,” Davis suggests. Animal products are rich in this, so you want to make sure that you get enough of it while building up your plant intake. Your doctor can test your levels and recommend a good supplement if you are never sure that you will get enough from food alone.

