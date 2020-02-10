“Not on my guard”: Gordon promises to protect Wyoming’s coal energy industry

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City File)

CHEYENNE – Government Mark Gordon discussed various topics in his State of the State speech on Monday morning 2020, focusing on discussions on economics, energy, education and agriculture and more.

“Today I am proud to report that the economy and the state of Wyoming are strong,” the governor said early in his speech. “Unemployment is falling and is the lowest rate since 2008 … and personal income has risen.”

“We produce energy better, safer and with more attention for the environment than anywhere else in the world, and yet our industries are still being discriminated against, defamed and declared dead. Well, not on my watch. Know that Wyoming will always advocate for our industries, whether it is protection against unconstitutional trade restrictions, or in their pursuit of cleaner, more reliable, affordable and safer energy for our nation. “

Article continues below …

Since this year is a budget session for the Wyoming legislature, Gordon discussed his budget proposal in his speech and noted that his budget “indicates a fiscal stable path.” The Joint Credit Commission of the Wyoming Legislative Body has approved the budget. His proposed budget would keep current expenditure flat so that the state can think about the services it can offer and what can be cut.

Gordon wanted to focus specifically on spending on education and noted that he would like the legislator to review the “basket of goods” of the state, the mandates needed to be taught at Wyoming schools.

This is something that he noted that state superintendent of public instruction Jillian Balow has asked the legislature of Wyoming to consider this.

Gordon also said that he wants to curb some construction projects because of the lack of ability to pay people for the staff of the new buildings being created.

During the address, Gordon also mentioned the unexpected dismissal of Blackjewel employees last summer when the mine was closed unexpectedly. He praised the staff of the Ministry of Environmental Quality because they met quickly to support the miners and to stabilize the mines. Mining remained an important topic during his speech, in which Gordon elaborated on sustainable energy and coal.

“The problem we are facing is not burning coal,” he said. “The problem is that we have not recognized or seized the opportunity to make it burn cleaner, to better use the by-products or to deny the role as the most reliable source of electricity in our country for over a hundred years.”

He added that his government, along with the state of Montana, filed an original complaint with the United States Supreme Court to challenge Washington State’s actions against the Millennium Bulk Coal Terminal. But while coal is a major Wyoming industry under fire, Gordon also brought natural gas to the state, because only two oil rigs are drilling for this energy source in the state.

“Wyoming is exceptional when it comes to energy and minerals – we remain the country’s leader in coal, uranium, and trona,” Gordon said. “With the addition of wind and solar energy, we are widening the portfolio of energy that we offer the nation.”

With PacifiCorp / Rocky Mountain Power planning to close several coal-fired power stations in Wyoming earlier than originally planned, Gordon also reiterated that he believes their plans should be reviewed with further investigation.

Several pieces of proposed legislation relate to coal and renewable energy.

Gordon has expressed support for proposed legislation that would set up a $ 1 million coal marketing program.

This legislation would add new regulations for wind and solar park projects in the state.

Other proposed legislation that will be considered during the 2020 session of the Wyoming Legislature can be found online.

