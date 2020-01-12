Not on form, but arguing about citizenship continues

The US Supreme Court decided that a question about citizenship will not be included in this spring’s census, but that does not mean that the fight over it has ended in courtrooms across the country.

In Maryland, civil rights groups are trying to block an order from President Donald Trump to collect citizenship data through administrative archives. In New York, other civil rights organizations are seeking sanctions against the Trump lawyers for not providing documents related to the origin of the citizenship question. Democratic legislators in the District of Columbia are fighting for similar documents, and Alabama officials are prosecuting the Census Bureau to prevent immigrants living illegally in the country from being counted during the process that determines the number of congress seats each state gets.

All lawsuits touch on whether the number of citizens, rather than the total population, will be used for redistribution or redistribution – the process of dividing congress seats among states after the 2020 census. Opponents say this is the influence of minorities and democrats would weaken what they thought was the true intention of the Trump government’s desire to add a question about citizenship in the first place.

The US Constitution stipulates that convention districts must be based on the number of people – not citizens – living there. But the legal requirements are more unclear for state legislative districts.

“The country is changing demographically and those in power believe that the only way to stay in power is to harm minority voters,” said Andrea Senteno, a lawyer for the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund, one of the civil rights organizations that Trump sued in the Maryland case. “What we see now reflects that. It is really about long-term political power.”

Proponents of the question say that the US needs to know how many citizens there are.

“It is important for us as a country to know how many people are citizens,” said the American Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican from Georgia, at a conference last week.

Last June, the US Supreme Court blocked the Trump government from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The administration had said the question was added to help enforce a law restricting minority voters’ access to the polls. protects. But the Supreme Court said that the administration justifies the question “seems to have been made up.”

Opponents argued that it would intimidate immigrants, Hispanics, and others by participating in the number of times every ten years that determine how $ 1.5 billion is allocated to federal spending and how many congressional seats each state gets.

House democrats who investigated the origin of the citizenship question said that a Trump transition advisor was in contact with an influential republican redistributing guru, Thomas Hofeller, when the citizenship question was drafted in 2017. Hofeller, who died in 2018, advocated the use of citizens with voting age of the total population, as the population basis for redistribution. In documents that emerged after his death, he acknowledged that he intended to help Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.

In the District of Columbia, democratic legislators sued Wilbur Ross, Minister of Commerce, and Attorney General William Barr for refusing to provide information for their investigation. Lawmakers say they must withhold documents to determine whether Congress should take emergency measures to protect the census against biased political interference.

In New York, civil rights groups that helped the Supreme Court case seek sanctions against the Trump lawyers and said they had hidden Hofeller’s role in inventing the citizenship issue.

After the Supreme Court blocked the question, Trump issued an executive order for the Census Bureau to collect citizenship information through administrative archives of federal agencies and the 50 states.

Collecting citizenship data would give states the option to design districts using voter age citizens rather than the total population, Trump said in his July order. Shortly thereafter, civil rights groups challenged the federal court in Maryland and claimed that data collection on citizenship was motivated by “a racially discriminatory arrangement” to reduce the political power of Latinos and increase the representation of non-Latino whites. “

The civil rights groups said in court cases last week that members of the Trump government “conspired to reduce the political power of colored people” by following Hofeller’s recommendation.

In Alabama, state officials and Republican American congressman Mo Brooks have sued the Census Bureau to illegally exclude people in the country from counting congress seats for each state. Their 2018 lawsuit alleges that Alabama loses a seat if people living illegally in the country are admitted, watering the representation of the state in Electoral College.

Although the issue of citizenship is not on the 2020 questionnaire, the opponents said that much damage has already been done. But Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that he doesn’t think the fight for citizenship will reduce participation.

“The issue of citizenship is over. We’ve been through a lawsuit, but I don’t think there’s anything to it, “Dillingham said.” We want to make sure that we reach everyone and that everyone is counted. “____

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press