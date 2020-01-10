Not Got a Clue - Alex Neil makes Bogus Celtic statement

Loading...

CELTIC said goodbye to Scott Sinclair this week as the winger set off for Preston in search of the first team football.

The fans all wish Scotty all the best for the future after he has ended his three and a half year stay at the football club.

Preston has himself a top player in the Englishman, but when it comes to their manager, he seems to have no idea what Scott has been doing all the time in Scotland.

Alex Neil – the former HAMILTON manager was discussing to bring in Scott Sinclair, with a journalist who asked about the trophies he helped win at Celtic, who said it was quite impressive.

Neil answered the question by praising the player, but when he mentioned Scotty, he helped win some of the ten trophies at Celtic without an Ibrox club in the competition.

🗣️ “We are really happy that he is joining us now” – Alex Neil about the move of Scott Sinclair from Celtic to Preston.

⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BCQ0Gtl6tl

– BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 9, 2020

Since Scott Sinclair signed for Celtic, an Ibrox club played in the SPFL that fought for the competition and every cup competition that Celtic won. To even say that if it were true would have been fake, but to show that you are just as unskilled as your typical ignorant English fan who comes from Scotland is very poor.