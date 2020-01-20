'Not easy' for Matt Murray to make fun of the local crowd

Matt Murray didn’t have the best start on Sunday 4-3 win the Bruins at PPG Paints Arena.

The Bruins quickly took the lead after Patrice bergeron opened the scoring after 11 seconds of play. Less than two minutes later, Anders Bjork extended the lead to 2-0. At 3:07 p.m., Jack johnson putting the puck behind Murray in his own net to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.

In the first 11 shots Murray faced in the first period, he allowed three goals.

When Murray made a routine stop and covered the puck soon after, fans of the Penguins in attendance started taunting him, giving him sarcastic cheers from the Bronx.

Sidney Crosby, spontaneous, shared his thoughts on the reaction Murray received from the crowd.

“He was really solid,” said Crosby of Murray’s performance. “Unfortunately, he heard it a little from the crowd there at the start of the game. He stayed with it. He was great. It is not easy for a goalkeeper, when you are at home and that you hear your own fans. “

When Murray was asked to express his reaction to the mocking crowds, he replied, “No comments.”

After Boston’s third goal, Murray stopped the next 23 shots he faced. He finished with 34 saves on 37 shots for a save percentage of .919.

Crosby was not alone in sharing his thoughts on Murray’s performance. Towards the end of Murray’s media fray, Evgeni Malkin came over and said, “Muzz better, better.”

