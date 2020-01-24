Not all Radeon RX 5600 XT cards can reach 14 Gbps of memory - Graphics - News

The HEXUS review of the Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT Pulse OC was published on Tuesday. Our editor contained information about the BIOS shenanigans, giving the Sapphire a boost with faster GPU clocks and higher GDDR6 memory speeds. Benchmark results showed readers the significant difference that this last-minute adjustment made to performance.

A day after the launch, I put together a number of links that allowed early bird buyers to upgrade their Radeon RX 5600 XT cards to the latest BIOS to get the extra performance. As usual, different graphic card suppliers have released different amounts of information about the changes that would be made with each update. Now it seems that while all BIOS updates provide faster GPU clocks, some do not change the memory clocks at all.

Asus and MSI

From the Asus boot sequence, the Radeon RX 5600 XT ROG Strix TOP (pictured above) is the only card to receive a GDDR6 memory speed increase. All Asus RX 5600 XT cards, once updated, operate on 1660 MHz Game Clock and 1750 MHz Boost Clock, but the TOP is the only one that increases the GDDR6 from 12 Gbps to 14 Gbps with the update. Asus did not explain why …

MSI is in a similar situation to Asus. The only 14 Gbps model is the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming Z, which is certified for faster memory operation. This is also identical to the Gaming X variant, which has the latest BIOS update with the same GPU clocks (Game: 1615 MHZ, Boost: 1750 MHz) but only a 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory speed.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jPeWM-okng (/ embed)

Do the presenters get paid per minute?

In the video ‘Insider’ above, MSI’s Eric Van Beurden and Pieter Arts – very slowly – start talking about the new RX 5600 XT cards from 3 min. 10 sec. After 13 minutes the presenters come to the point and claim that the memory speed increase from 12 Gbps to 14 Gbps “is not part of the recipe of AMD’s BIOS update”. At about 21 minutes, Van Beurden says that all memory chips used by MSI are indeed 14 Gbps, but have not been validated for use at 14 Gbps. In addition, the supporting components and construction of the plates may not be designed for the faster memory, he explains.

MSI’s Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming Z will be available mid-February.