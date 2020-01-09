Nostell's charity celebrates 125 years of conservation work

Loading...

The charity, which has one of the most beautiful attractions in Wakefield, marks a milestone this year.

The National Trust – to which Nostell belongs as part of its extensive collection of real estate and parks – has 125 members.

Nostell Priory.

Nostell belonged to several generations of the Winn family, and the National Trust first looked at the property in the 1950s and played a more important role in the 1990s.

The trust’s curator, Simon McCormack, said the two fit together perfectly.

He said: “At the time the National Trust was founded, Nostell was in its prime.

“The Winn family’s fortune has improved in part due to the mining industry.

“The house has just been renovated and expanded. At the time, the Winn family was concerned with the history of the place.

He said it was a “golden age” for the English country house, in which many of its times were built with new money from industry.

Since trust in Nostell has grown, work has been done on “boring but necessary” tasks such as renewing the surface and installing fire alarms.

Further work included the “sensitive” adaptation of aspects of the house to the needs of the guests and the restoration of the stables.

And one of the website’s most valuable treasures will be exhibited again in around two months.

Nostell’s 260 year old doll house is currently being restored for £ 100,000.

There are fewer than a dozen of its kind and it is the most detailed and authentic example preserved.

Mr. McCormack said: “It’s a great window on the past and one of the most important artifacts that trust has.

“It is thanks to our supporters that we were able to raise the funds for the recovery.”

Nostell’s name is derived from an Augustinian priory dedicated to St. Oswald and later dissolved under Henry VIII.

A Gothic house that was later built on the site of the priory known as Nostell Hall has been demolished and replaced with the house we know today that welcomes more than 70,000 visitors each year. It was commissioned in 1729 by the Winn family, a small nobility who acquired the site as part of their plans for economic and social progress.

Sir Rowland Winn, the 4th baron, had returned from the Grand Tour in 1729 and commissioned the current house in 1733.

The plans, which are based on Palladio’s Villa Mocenigo and are said to have been drawn up by the amateur architect Colonel James Moyser, were carried out with changes by the English architect James Paine between 1735 and 1750.

In the 1760s, the 5th Baronet commissioned Scottish architect and designer Robert Adam to complete the interior.