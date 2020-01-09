Loading...

COPENHAGEN – Norway says it will cost 600 asylum seekers recently evacuated from Libyan detention centers to Rwanda because the Scandinavian country wants to stop the sometimes deadly smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean.

“It is important for me to send a signal that we will not return smuggling routes and cynical donors, but instead bring people with protection needs into organized form,” said Justice and Immigration Minister Joaran Kallmyr in a statement on Thursday e-mail to The Associated Press.

“That’s why the government decided to collect 600 quota refugees from Libya, out of a total of 800, at the transit reception in Rwanda in 2020,” he added. Many of the asylum seekers come from countries in the Horn of Africa.

Since the mass influx of migrants to the European authorities in 2015, in particular the European Union, refugees and other migrants have been trying to prevent the Mediterranean from crossing the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe. Thousands of people died at sea. Many depart from the coast of Libya.

As part of an agreement signed in September between Rwanda, the African Union and the United Nations Refugee Office, the East African country hosts a camp for people evacuated from often chaotic, overcrowded detention centers in Libya.

About 800 are currently staying in an emergency transit center in the Bugesera district in Rwanda.

So far, Norway and Sweden have offered to take a number of them, according to Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, who said Wednesday that Sweden has already included seven.

The corresponding press