Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Scholarship: Maya Keesey awarded

Maya Keesey, a nursing student at Marquette University, survived cancer during her college years. A grant from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation helps her to pursue nursing studies. (Photo: courtesy of Maya Keesey)

Marquette Maya Keesey University rookie will always remember his latest round of chemotherapy.

And the huge surprise party her family threw her, and the overwhelming feeling of joy and relief she felt.

“I feel like most 13 year olds haven’t had an experience like this where you are really so happy,” she said. “You have succeeded, even after all those days when you didn’t think you would.”

Keesey had been looking forward to this day. To get through cancer treatments, she planned things out, tracing the remaining appointments on her calendar, thinking about the future.

His 27 month college fight with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, it turned out, also set his professional future in motion. Inspired by the compassionate nurses she had, Keesey signed up for direct admission to the Marquette School of Nursing.

She is one of four students from Wisconsin who received the Northwestern Mutual scholarship for childhood cancer survivors and their siblings last year. The fund allowed Keesey of McHenry, Illinois, to come to Marquette after his family assumed the expensive burden of paying for cancer treatment.

“The financial impact of trying to find a cure for your child can be devastating,” said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, which manages the scholarship program.

Childhood cancer affects the whole family, he said, and a diagnosis can often take the chances of survivors and their siblings going to university.

The scholarship – in its third year – awards 25 survivors and 10 siblings $ 5,000, renewable once. The deadline for next year is January 30 and hundreds of students across the country have applied.

Students who have received the scholarship “tend to be wise beyond their years” and often go into the medical field, said Christophersen.

“After what they have gone through, they just want to make sure that nobody has to go through the same thing,” he said.

This is what motivated Keesey to pursue nursing. As a child, she saw herself in the fashion industry, not in scrubs. But cancer and its own nurses made a difference.

“I really knew I wanted to work with children and give something back,” she said. “I have been proven to be definitely what I am supposed to do.”

Keesey will celebrate the fifth anniversary of this last dose of chemo on Friday. She became an advocate for childhood cancer funding, speaking at grand galas and raising funds.

“It was just a huge thing for me – to make people understand why it should be funded … and how it changes your life,” she said.

“And how, if we can reach for a cure, then he won’t have to change as many lives.”

Applications for the Northwestern Mutua Scholarship for Survivors of Childhood Cancer must be submitted by 3:00 p.m. January 30. Go to foundation.northwesternmutual.com/scholarships to find both survivor and brother requests.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

