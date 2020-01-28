Northville Public Schools teacher arrested

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A Northville Public Schools teacher is detained and may be subject to criminal prosecution.

Families of students attending Northville Schools were notified on Monday morning.

The superintendent said one of the male high school teachers was arrested and is under administrative exemption after further review.

No information has been given on the type of allegations faced by the teacher. He could be charged on Tuesday.

Here is the letter to the parents from the district:

Dear families of the Northville Public Schools,

In line with our district’s continued commitment to communicating with our parents and community members on matters of concern to our families, I tell you with a heavy heart that one of our male high school teachers was arrested this morning to identify potential problems with criminal charges.

The authorities informed the district this morning of the individual’s arrest. The instruction was that more accurate communication is only possible after a court hearing that is expected to take place in the next few days. We currently have no reason to believe that the allegations and charges concern a Northville student.

After learning about these serious allegations, the teacher was on administrative leave until we checked the situation and closed the criminal case. We fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies and follow their guidelines regarding information that we may disclose, as well as any other measures taken to ensure the safety of students.

Once the indictment has been made and we are able to provide more specific information, we will do so to the extent permitted by law. Please note that we recognize that it is difficult to receive

limited information. We ensure that the health and safety of all students is at the forefront and that the privacy and process rights of those involved are respected. As in any serious matter,

Our main concern is the safety, health and well-being of our students, staff and families. We assure you that we will set up support systems as soon as the necessary or appropriate information is available.

Thank you for your understanding, as always, because we work with you and our community partners to meet the needs of our students, staff, and families.

Sincerely yours,

Mary Kay Gallagher Tony Koski

Superintendent Principal of Northville High School

