Loading...

Last weekend of January 3 – 5, 2020 members of the Northumberland Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP Central Region Traffic Unit charged ten drivers after they were measured at a speed of 50 km / h above the speed limit on roads in Northumberland County.

Nine drivers were charged while traveling along the Highway 401 corridor in the Port Hope municipality at speeds ranging from 151 km / h to 161 km / h in a posted 100 km / h zone. A driver was charged after the vehicle was measured while driving at 140 km / h in an 80 km / h zone on County Road 35 in the municipality of Trent Hills.

All ten drivers of motor vehicles are now confronted with stunt carriages under the Highway Traffic Act for traveling at high speeds. The drivers all received a seven-day driving license suspension and the vehicles with which they drove were towed and confiscated for seven days.

All ten drivers will appear at Cobourg Court at scheduled times in March and April this year.

SUBMITTED BY NORTHUMBERLAND OPP

.