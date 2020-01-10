Loading...

A decision will be made before the troubled Northern rail operator becomes public property before the end of the month, the Transport Minister said.

Grant Shapps said Northern had the finances to continue “only for a number of months.”

In a written ministerial statement, Shapps said: “The passengers in the north had to put up with unacceptable services for too long.

“We understand how frustrating this has been for people, and are taking steps to ensure that performance improves.”

A decision will be made on January 29 between a new short-term contract for the Arriva operating company or a temporary nationalization through the Ministry of Transport of Last Resort, Shapps said.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mr. Shapps.

“Since I became Minister of Transport, I have made it clear that people can show up as suffering commuters, that the train must be there and be able to come home from work – I missed picking up my children from school for this reason. There are very inefficient services. That must have an end. “

Northern has faced a number of issues in recent years, including widespread cancellations due to the introduction of new timetables.

“I hope this sends a strong signal across the network, beyond Northern,” said Shapps, who also said he was looking at TransPennine Express’ recent poor performance.

“To clarify: The current financial situation of the Northern Franchise will not affect the daily operation of the railroad,” said Shapps in his statement. “Services will continue to run and employees will not be affected.”

Judith Blake, head of the Leeds City Council and head of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “Today we reaffirmed to the Secretary of State that switching from Northern to Operator of Last Resort would provide the best passenger results in the short term ,

“We welcomed his proposal to involve the population more in future decisions and made it clear that dramatic improvements to the TransPennine Express services are needed.

“The north will only have the modern, reliable rail transport that we need and that is earned through fundamental reforms and investments to deal with the capacity crisis on the network.”

Chris Burchell, Arriva’s managing director of UK Trains, said: “We accept services on the northern network that are not yet good enough and we apologize to our customers for this role.

“However, many of the franchise issues are beyond Northern’s direct control.

“When the franchise plan was developed, assumptions were made that critical infrastructure projects would be deployed to enable growth and support capacity requirements.

“Many of them were either postponed or canceled. This, along with unprecedented strike action, has had a significant impact on the franchise – both in terms of service and financial performance.

“These challenges will continue to impact services regardless of who runs them.

“We need a new plan, and in this analysis we fully agree with the government. For this reason, the government asked us to draw up a business plan for a shorter “direct award”. “