Loading...

BEMIDJI, Minn. – A county in northern Minnesota banned Tuesday’s refugee resettlement within its borders and became the first in the state and the second in the nation to do this.

In 3-2 votes, the Beltrami County supervisory board voted to refuse the refugee resettlement permission. The move has been authorized by local governments under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

“I think we’re going to write history today,” Commissioner Reed Olson said before the vote. Olson was one of the two commissioners who voted for the resettlement of refugees.

However, the move has little practical effect, since no refugees have been resettled in Beltrami County in the last five years.

The vote drew applause from many of the crowd of more than 150 people who are displacing the boardrooms in Bemidji, Minnesota, which is approximately 225 miles (northwest) of northwest Duluth. The gathering was marked by hunters, shouting and accusations from the crowd, most of whom were opposed to resettlement of refugees.

The first county in the nation to ban refugee resettlement was Appomattox County, Virginia, where commissioners voted 4-1 on December 17 to refuse resettlement permission. The vote in Beltrami County came one night after Commissioners in Burleigh County in neighboring North Dakota voted 3-2 to limit refugee resettlement to 25 people in 2020.

The corresponding press