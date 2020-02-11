Northern Irish man among two people arrested in connection with Essex truck death

Two men were arrested by the Essex police in connection with the death of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found dead in a caravan last year.

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Northern Ireland on 9 February in connection with the death of a truck.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Gheorghe Nica was arrested by Mimosa Close in Langdon Hills on Wednesday, January 29, at Frankfurt Airport.

Nica was the subject of a European arrest warrant and appeared on Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 8 February.

He is charged with 39 deaths and a conspiracy to support illegal immigration.

He will perform at Old Bailey in London on March 16.

The previously arrested 23-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Northern Ireland is still awaiting extradition from Ireland to the United Kingdom. He is charged with manslaughter and conspiracy among road users and a conspiracy to support illegal immigration.

In October, police discovered 39 bodies in a truck trailer in an industrial area in Grays, which were later found by Vietnamese internationals.

According to the Essex police, the post-death investigations were completed and the interim cause of death for all those who died was a combination of hypoxia, hyperthermia and overheating in an enclosed space.

Various arrests have been made in the UK, Ireland and Vietnam in connection with the deaths.

Police investigations are continuing.

Reporting by IRN

Main image: Police officers work at the site where 39 bodies were found in a shipping container in Essex, UK Image: Ray Tang / Xinhua News Agency / PA Images