Northeastern student fights deportation to Iran

Updated: 6:51 AM EST Jan 21, 2020

An Iranian student who was due to start his spring semester at the Northeast University is fighting deportation. Shahab Dehghani, 24, was to be embarked on a flight to Iran on Monday. Logan International Airport demonstrated against the protesters. Dehghani had been in the United States for two years before returning to Iran, renewing his student visa and returning.

An Iranian student who was due to start his spring semester at the Northeast University is fighting deportation.

Shahab Dehghani, 24, was to be embarked on a flight to Iran on Monday.

Logan International Airport demonstrated against the protesters.

Dehghani had been in the United States for two years before returning to Iran, renewing his student visa, and returning.

His immigration lawyer said his removal had been suspended for 48 hours pending a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

.