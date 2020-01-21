Northeastern College student expelled to Iran despite judge's order

Lawyers for a 24-year-old Iranian national and a student of Northeast University who inspired protests at Boston Logan International Airport over the weekend said their client was evicted Monday night despite a federal court decision.

Shahab Dehghani was arrested on Sunday evening around 5 p.m. when he arrived to study economics at private school with a valid F1 student visa. He was detained for secondary questioning by federal agents, and more than 100 people were said to have protested on his behalf outside the airport’s customs and protection areas (CBP) for at least three hours on Monday. Protesters chanted “let Shahab come in”, “do the right thing”, “stop deporting students” and “let him in!”

Dehghani was deported from the United States without access to a lawyer, WBUR reported, but his lawyers, Susan Church and Kerry Doyle, filed a federal emergency petition on his behalf Monday evening. The record claimed that CBP officers violated Dehghani’s rights when they detained him at the airport in the first place.

US District Court judge Allison Burroughs granted the order, scheduled a hearing in Boston Federal Court at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the matter, and appeared to delay the removal of Dehghani.

“It is not a total victory. It’s a partial victory, “Church told a crowd of protesters Monday evening, according to MassLive.com.

Despite the order, Church said on Twitter Tuesday morning that Shahab Dehghani was “fired from the United States at 10:03 pm” Monday after agents told “several lawyers” that he had been removed from the plane approximately 30 minutes earlier.

The church tweeted Tuesday morning, “THEY LIKE.”

A CBP spokesperson said in a statement that the agency could not confirm or deny that Dehghani was even in detention, citing the privacy law.

“Applicants must demonstrate that they are admissible to the United States by overcoming all grounds for inadmissibility, including grounds related to health, crime, security, public charges, labor certification , illegal entry and immigration violations, documentation requirements and miscellaneous reasons, “said the statement.

Justice Richard G. Stearns reportedly dismissed the case at a Tuesday morning hearing, declaring the theoretical question – since Dehghani had already been deported – and noting that he did not believe he had the power to order CBP to authorize the student’s return, according to WBUR.

At the 10-hour hearing in Boston federal court, CBP lawyers also challenged the schedule presented by Dehghani’s lawyers, one of whom said that Massachusetts senator Ed Markey had received confirmation that the emergency stay order had been granted before the flight took off, WBUR reported. Before the court, lawyers for the agency allegedly claimed that Dehghani’s plane had left before the order was made.

“We know that a student from Northeast University who is an Iranian citizen has been refused entry to the United States,” school spokeswoman Shannon Nargi said in a statement to Daily Beast. “Northeastern welcomes thousands of international students and supports them with a variety of resources. We have been in contact with federal officials to learn more about this case and to provide our students with appropriate assistance to facilitate a successful return to the Northeast. “

Dehghani previously attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston and was in the country for more than two years before returning to Iran to visit his family in December 2018, reported MassLive.com.

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren recently asked CBP for more information on additional security measures that could target Iranian travelers entering the country. The Guardian reported that the United States has expelled at least 10 Iranian students on a valid visa since August, despite the long and intense approval process it takes to obtain these documents. Seven of the students were reported to have flown to Logan International Airport in Boston, and some are now alleging serious offenses committed by a CBP officer at Boston Airport, the newspaper reported.

.