North Van RCMP launches online reporting for theft, vandalism

from Lisa Steacy

Posted on February 6, 2020 7:22 PM PST

(Courtesy North Vancouver RCMP)

Resume

The detachment launched the property-related crime option where the cost of the item or damage is less than $ 5,000

The online reporting process takes approximately 15 minutes and a file number is assigned after completion

Crimes for which witnesses or in which firearms or ‘identity-related’ items have been stolen are not eligible

NORTH VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – In an attempt to free police officers, Mounties are launching online reporting on the North Shore for some crimes.

The detachment on Thursday announced an online reporting option for a number of property-related crimes and as a way to inform the police about lost property.

If an incident meets the following criteria, a call to the non-emergency line is no longer necessary.

You’ve lost something that costs less than $ 5,000

Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $ 5000

Someone has destroyed your property or vehicle and it costs less than $ 5,000 to repair it

The crime took place within the jurisdiction of the RCMP in North Vancouver

Throughout the history of # RCMP we have constantly improved the equipment, improved the technology and worked to make our service more effective. Today we launched online reporting in #NorthVan!

– North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 7, 2020

If there is a witness to the crime you are reporting or if the stolen item is a firearm or an “identity related” item, online reporting is not appropriate.

The police say the process takes about 15 minutes and after it is completed, a file number is assigned.

