North Saanich mayor says duke and duchess chose ideal place to ponder future paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Meghan, who is American, was back in Canada on Friday, The Associated Press reported. The former actress has long-lasting ties in Canada after she lived in Toronto while filming the TV program “Suits.”

Orr said residents told him about meeting Prince Harry walking to the hilltop in Horth Hill Regional Park with his panoramic views of the Satellite Channel, the Saanich Peninsula and the Gulf Islands.

“It’s a great place to walk,” Orr said. “I am really happy that they have been informed of this.”

Official details of the trip were not released.

Orr said that he was completely related to the couple’s desire to spend time together as a family in a comfortable location. He said he was happy that the royal family had the privacy they wanted and would like to come back to visit or stay now that the couple say they will spend more time in North America.

“I would welcome them,” Orr said. “I hope that if they choose to do something like this, their experience here is normalized in some ways.”

Victoria resident, Asymina Kantorowicz, said the duke and duchess have already proven to be good neighbors by volunteering to make her and her boyfriend selfies on a New Year’s walk in North Saanich.

Kantorowicz said she was on top of Horth Hill with her friend Ilya Pavlovic who was taking pictures when a woman asked if she wanted her to photograph the couple.

“When I looked back, Meghan smiled straight at us and waited for us to hand over our phone to take the photo,” she said. “I didn’t quite believe it when I first saw her. It was kind of,” What’s wrong? “Then I looked over and saw Prince Harry standing there with whom I believe (actress) “Abigail was Spencer and they had two dogs with them. Then it clicked a bit. The shock struck.”

She said she heard Prince Harry say “no pressure” when Markle took the photo.

“She took some pictures for us and wished us a happy new year and they were free,” Kantorowicz said.

A spokesperson for Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin said the couple’s visit to the Victoria area was private and did not involve any official events.

“We were certainly aware of their travels to Canada and we were also aware of their desire to be a completely private journey to spend some time with the family over Christmas,” said Jerymy Brownridge, chief secretary of Austin. “We know they just wanted to be alone and enjoy the beauty of Canada.”

He said it is not unusual for royals to make private trips to Canada, but “usually not those who are in direct line to the throne.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

– With files from The Associated Press.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press