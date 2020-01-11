Loading...

A top adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang would not engage in the kind of talks seen last year when Kim met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi, despite relations that the two leaders have developed.

In a statement released in English by the North Korean state media, Kim Kye Gwan said Pyongyang believed he had been “deceived by the United States”. and said the United States has wasted the past 18 months, during which little progress has been made on denuclearization.

“We have been deceived by the United States, caught up in dialogue with them for over a year and a half, and that was time wasted for us,” said the adviser.

His comments are part of a climate of growing uncertainty about the future of any nuclear negotiation between the two states, after a first wave of rapprochement that saw Kim Jong Un meet Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in .

In a New Year speech, Kim said his country would never denuclearize if the United States did not withdraw from what North Korea considers Washington’s “hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.

Kim Kye Gwan’s statement seemed to throw cold water on any chance that a letter Trump sent to Kim on his birthday opened the door to diplomacy – as messages between the two did. leaders throughout the diplomatic process.

“Although President Kim Jong Un has good personal feelings toward President Trump, they are, in the truest sense of the word,” personal “,” said Kim Kye Gwan. “There will never be negotiations like the one in Vietnam, during which we proposed to exchange a central nuclear installation in the country for the lifting of certain UN sanctions in order to alleviate the suffering of the peaceful people. “

The adviser also berated South Korea, accusing Seoul of trying to reintegrate into the role of mediator between Pyongyang and Washington by announcing that Trump had asked the long-standing American ally to help him deliver his message of anniversary.

Kim Kye Gwan said that North Korea had already received the welcome message. He said there was a “special connecting channel” for the two leaders to communicate and hinted that South Korea did not know it existed.

“Forging personal relationships between heads of state is a diplomatic thing between states,” said the statement. “However, it is somewhat presumptuous for South Korea to interfere in the personal relations between the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong Un and President Trump.”

Duyeon Kim, senior advisor to the International Crisis Group and expert in North Korea, said the statement showed that “Pyongyang has raised the price for resuming talks”.

“Negotiations, if they resume, will be much more difficult,” she said. “They are trying to pretend that they are not desperate for talks and that they can survive without Washington’s help. Unfortunately, this is quite true – North Korea has proven to be very resilient and it can move forward and work towards their economic and nuclear goals. ”

