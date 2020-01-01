North Korea Kim Jong Un rings out in a completely nuclear new year

Loading...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes off the gloves and prepares for a year that will likely include several missile tests and other demonstrations of military capabilities. The diplomatic fight that started with the Trump administration and the South Korean government in early 2018 has been dying for some time, but we now have Pyongyang's best indication that the door on this chapter of the rapprochement is closed.

Unusually, Kim Jong Un's New Year speech, after his grandfather's annual speeches on January 1, appears to have been canceled this year in favor of a 4,300-word report, formally presented at the fifth plenum of the 7th Central Committee of Korea. Workers Party.

The document marks the culmination of several months of a strategic overhaul that began earlier this year after the dramatic failure of the US-Korean talks in Hanoi, Vietnam.

You can say a lot in 4,300 words – and Kim Jong Un does it. Optimists, including perhaps President Donald Trump, who has already called Kim a man of his word, could choose to ignore sharp statements that indicate a dangerous turning point in Pyongyang politics. But in Kim's report, the record of talks with the United States is one of frustration, discouragement and challenge.

More explicit than ever, Kim has excluded the notion of diplomacy with the United States on disarmament, comparing its nuclear force to the "dignity" of his country and has categorically rejected the idea that it could be exchanged for a " brilliant transformation, "apparently referring to the kind of proposal put forward a few days earlier by President Trump's national security adviser Robert C. O & # 39; Brien. If only Kim gave up nuclear weapons, said O'Brien, it would open "a glorious path for the people of North Korea, where they can become like South Korea and become a very prosperous and very wealthy country."

"Trump can choose to ignore the dangerous turn in Pyongyang politics. But in Kim's report, the end result of talks with the United States is one of frustration, discouragement and challenge. "

Kim has other plans. As stated in the plenum report, he sees the key to keeping its nuclear weapons and getting relief from the economic sanctions that have constrained the economy of North Korea like more nuclear weapons, better missiles and therefore more leverage. Kim said it was foolish for North Korea to adhere to an almost two-year moratorium on long-range and long-range missile testing, "putting in place a new set of tests to lay out the qualitative progress in North Korean capacities.

Regarding economic sanctions, Kim delivered disappointing news to the Workers' Party. While in 2012, shortly after taking over the reins of power from his father, Kim had declared that he would never let the North Koreans "tighten their belts again", the work report of the plenum said North Korea should bow down and work hard to achieve "self-prosperity even if we tighten our belts".

Tough economic times are nothing new for Pyongyang, but Kim is resetting expectations. In 2017, North Korea's so-called "precious sword" – what it poetically calls its own nuclear forces – was expected to be the key to unlocking economic prosperity.

In April 2018, at the third plenum, Kim announced a series of unilateral measures concerning North Korea's nuclear and missile programs – measures which have not been presented in terms of a response to diplomacy with United States. This plenum took place a few days before Kim's first summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and after Trump had already accepted the prospect of meeting the North Korean leader face to face.

Kim announced that due to the completion of North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, testing was no longer required. The justification for the steps was therefore technical, even if it was exaggerated. These moratoriums, however, were quickly treated as bargaining chips in the negotiations, Pyongyang highlighting them as "denuclearization stages" that deserved a reward in the form of sanctions relief.

Although it is not written in any agreement, the North Korean moratoria have been subject to a "freeze" between the United States and South Korea on large joint military exercises. Originally favored by China and Russia in 2017, this "double freeze" was the basis for reducing the tensions that had soared in 2017.

This is the message that Kim Jong Un reiterated during his 2019 New Year speech, where the message to the United States was that North Korea had taken steps to ease the tensions and that it was it was now Washington's turn to do the same. The outcome of the truncated Hanoi summit in February made it clear that the United States was not ready to offer sanctions relief.

And so, in April 2019, during the fourth plenum, Kim set up his now famous year-end deadline for 2019, giving the United States one last chance to conduct a policy review and to return to the issue of granting North Korea partial relief from sanctions for the partial "stages" of denuclearization.

"The results of the truncated Hanoi summit in February clearly showed that the United States was not ready to offer a reduction in sanctions."

This change of heart never came; The last major U.S.-North Korean labor talks, which took place in October 2019, were a final forum for Pyongyang negotiators to turn the corner on what they saw as an unacceptable set of American proposals.

Since then, the state propaganda apparatus of North Korea has been less than subtle as it indicated that a dramatic change was brewing. From Kim Jong Un's two escapades to Mount Paektu on a white horse to a series of end-of-year statements warning the United States of the impending deadline, including the now infamous promise of "gift of Christmas ", Pyongyang made it clear that the door was closing quickly for a deal – if it hadn't already closed.

China and Russia, the two biggest partners of Kim's great power, appear to have made noise at the United Nations Security Council in the last days of 2019 on the easing of economic sanctions in order to may -be holding Kim's hand from his finger testing missiles. the plenum report suggests that whichever way North Korea follows it will be determined by itself. The sensitivities of Beijing and Moscow are unlikely to curb North Korea's risk appetite.

What awaits us will be known soon enough. Kim promised "shocking real action," suggesting he would seek a wake-up call in Washington with a new demonstration of military capability as he sought to do in 2017 with his July 4 test of # 4. 39; an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) range.

Since North Korea tested ICBM three times on a shortened or "high" trajectory in the Sea of ​​Japan in 2017, something else is likely in the works to accommodate a demonstration " shocking. " Kim also hinted at a "new strategic weapon", reiterating the language of a statement released by the North Korean Academy of Defense Sciences after a rocket engine test in December. He said that such a weapon would be seen by the world "in the near future".

North Korea could demonstrate a larger ICBM; a more efficient ICBM (i.e. with several warheads or penetration aids for complex missile defense); an ICBM using solid propellants, which could be launched faster than its 2017 systems; a more exotic weapon, such as a rotation of the aborted Soviet fractional orbital bombardment system; or seek to repeat a nuclear test, perhaps atmospheric rather than underground. (Such a threat was put on the table in September 2017 has never been officially struck.)

"Kim promised" shocking real action ", suggesting that he would seek a wake-up call in Washington with a further demonstration of his military capabilities."

A new satellite launch could also accompany a more explicitly militarized demonstration of capability. There are many options, and Pyongyang is now technically savvy and risk-tolerant enough that none of them come as a surprise. But Kim, by his own admission, seeks to shock the world.

Optimists could selectively point to parts of Kim's plenum report that suggest the door to diplomacy remains open, but North Korea is not about to cross that door anytime soon. The year 2019 was a test for Pyongyang, allowing it to test if its nuclear capabilities were sufficient to win it at the negotiating table with the United States. The Hanoi summit demonstrated that any leverage it had acquired with its nuclear weapons and missile testing campaign until 2019 was not enough to awaken the United States on the fact that North Korea was a nuclear power in its own right.

Basically, what has not changed is that North Korea is still not disarming or about to give in to the pressures of US sanctions. Just like every missile test in 2015, 2016 and 2017 laid the groundwork for a possible shift to diplomacy – if and only when North Korea prepared – as did all of the demonstrations in coming in 2020 will lay the groundwork for the possible next series of US-Korean Engagement. In the meantime, we should expect a 2020 year full of meaning as Pyongyang continues to perfect the blade of its "precious sword".

. (tagsToTranslate) Donald J. Trump (t) North Korea (t) Kim Jong Un (t) North Korea and weapons of mass destruction