North Korea is no longer bound by nuclear commitments

GENEVA (Reuters) – North Korea announced Tuesday that it was no longer bound by the obligation to stop nuclear and missile testing, and blamed the United States for failure to meet the year-end deadline for nuclear talks and “brutal and inhuman” US sanctions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un set a deadline for denuclearization talks with the United States in late December. White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said at the time the United States opened communication channels.

O’Brien then hoped that Kim would meet his denuclearization commitments made at summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ju Yong Chol, a consultant to the North Korea mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said his country has stopped nuclear tests and test shots from intercontinental ballistic missiles “to build confidence in the United States” in the past two years. ,

The United States then carried out dozens of joint military exercises with South Korea on the divided peninsula and imposed sanctions.

“When it became clear that the United States’ efforts to block the development of the DPRK and suppress its political system remained unchanged, we no longer found any reason to be unilaterally bound by the obligation that the other party did not meet,” Ju said the UN-backed disarmament conference.

As an envoy to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), North Korea’s official name, Ju accused the United States of “imposing the most brutal and inhuman sanctions.”

“If the US maintains such a hostile policy towards the DPRK, the Korean peninsula will never be denuclearized,” he said.

“If the United States tries to enforce unilateral demands and continues to impose sanctions, North Korea may be forced to find a new way.”

U.S. military commanders said that any new route could include testing a long-range missile that North Korea has been launching since 2017 and testing nuclear warheads.

“DO THE RIGHT”

US Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood expressed concern about Pyongyang’s statements and said Washington hoped the north would return to the negotiating table.

“What we hope is that they do the right thing and return to the table and try to work out an agreement where we can fulfill the commitment that President Trump and Chairman Kim made to denuclearization,” he said.

South Korean Ambassador Jang-keun Lee said there must be significant progress in denuclearization to “maintain and build on the hard-won momentum of dialogue”.

“Therefore, the early resumption of negotiations between the United States and the DPRK is vital,” he said.

Vesna Batistic Kos, Croatia’s permanent representative at the United States’ Geneva office, also asked North Korea to continue the talks.

Pyongyang, who has been beaten with several Security Council resolutions and sanctions, has rejected unilateral disarmament and has made no reference to his willingness to go beyond declarations of general support for the concept of universal denuclearization.

North Korea has said in previous failed talks that it might consider abandoning its arsenal if the United States grants security guarantees by withdrawing its troops from South Korea and withdrawing its so-called nuclear deterrent from South Korea and Japan.

The impoverished North Korea and the rich, democratic south are still technically at war, since their conflict ended in an armistice between 1950 and 53, not a peace treaty.

The north regularly threatened to destroy the south’s main ally, the United States, before rapprochement began after the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

