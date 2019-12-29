North Korea begins key meeting days before the deadline for negotiating nuclear talks with U.S. National

Loading...

North Korea has opened a high-profile political conference to discuss how "tough trials and difficulties" can be overcome, the state media reported on Sunday, a few days before the Pyongyang deadline for Washington to make concessions on nuclear talks.

The ruling Labor Party meeting is of great interest as some observers predict that North Korea could use the conference to announce that it would abandon fluctuating diplomacy with the United States and lift its moratorium on important arms tests.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that chairman Kim Jong Un chaired the plenary session of the party's central committee convened in Pyongyang on Saturday. The meeting was referred to as a "first day meeting", which indicated that it would continue for at least another day.

The meeting is intended to "overcome the varied and harsh trials and difficulties and further accelerate the development of the revolution with a transparent, anti-imperialist, independent stance and firm will," said KCNA.

The meeting will also discuss "important issues" in the party and national defense, KCNA said.

KCNA said Kim gave a speech on general government affairs and the work of the Central Committee, but gave no further details.

In April 2018, at the beginning of the nuclear talks with the United States, North Korea held the same Labor Party meeting and announced that it would suspend nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile testing and shift its national focus to economic development.

After his second summit with President Donald Trump in Vietnam failed in February, Kim gave the United States until the end of this year to offer new initiatives to save the nuclear negotiations. North Korea recently warned that the resumption of long-range missile and nuclear device testing is pending US action.

The resumption of nuclear and ICBM tests would be a blow to Trump, who considered North Korea's moratorium to be an important foreign policy success.

But that would probably also completely drain diplomacy with the United States and further impair North Korea's prospect of much-needed sanctions to help rebuild its troubled economy, some experts said.

North Korea is pushing for greater sanctions relief in return for limited steps towards denuclearization. However, the US claims that sanctions will remain in place until North Korea takes significant steps to free itself from nuclear weapons and technology.

