North Korea appoints army figure as new foreign minister paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

In South Korea, he is best known for what was considered rude to South Korean business people who visited Pyongyang in September 2018. While they ate naengmyeon, Korean traditional cold noodles, Ri asked them: “does naengmyeon go down your throat?” dissatisfaction with a lack of progress in promoting inter-Korean economic projects. Many conservatives in South Korea strongly criticized him.

Ri replaced Ri Yong Ho, a career diplomat with broad experiences in dealing with both the United States and South Korea, who have participated in nuclear negotiations with the United States since the beginning of 2018. It was not immediately known what happened to Ri Yong Ho, whose name was last mentioned in KCNA last August.

Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the private Sejong Institute in South Korea said that the appointment of Ri Son Gwon indicated that North Korea would further strengthen its position with regard to the United States and strengthen its push for its position as a nuclear able to strengthen.

“From now on it’s hard to expect meaningful progress in North Korea. Diplomacy,” Cheong said.

Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea have made little progress since the failure of the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in February 2019. Kim recently said that North Korea would be its nuclear arsenal and a new one would unveil “Strategic Weapon” after the United States failed to meet a year-end limit set by it to make concessions.

A senior foreign ministry official told reporters Wednesday that Washington was aware of the reported appointment of Ri Son Gwon and hopes that North Korea will understand the importance of resuming diplomacy.

“There is nothing to gain by not talking. It is only to their advantage, so we encourage them to talk,” the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue. “It’s a slow, patient, steady diplomacy. We stick to that plan.”

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report from Washington.

Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press