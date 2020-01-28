North High School receives a scholarship for the esports team

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Students from North High School in Sioux City become competitive with video games.

The North High School esports team was surprised on Tuesday with a $ 5000 scholarship.

Esports is a relatively new concept that video game players can compete against, often for cash prizes.

At North High School, members of the Esports team meet after school to practice against each other and raise money for the team.

A teacher who oversees the team said the prize money would be used to purchase parts for specialized game computers.

“What we have now is students who only use their own machines at home to compete. The problem is, however, that the organization of the students was a real challenge, so we should be able to use 5 or 6 computers to buy so that students can compete locally and practice together after school, “said Travis Monk, a physics teacher at North High School.

Members of the Esports team have already started selecting computer parts for the purchase with the grant.