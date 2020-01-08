North Division coach fired for inappropriate relationship

Loading...

North Division basketball coach fired for inappropriate relationship

Milwaukee public schools and Running Rebels said they fired the Blue Devils Girls coach over allegations of improper student relationships.

A youth violence counselor who coached girls’ basketball at North Division High School in Milwaukee was fired from both positions this week due to allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a Student.

Spokesmen for the public schools of Milwaukee and Running Rebels, which runs the Non-Violent Zone program in North Division, confirmed on Wednesday that Marquis Thomas had been dismissed from his posts in both organizations.

Thomas has not been criminally charged.

Thomas was in his first year coaching the Blue Devils Girls. Dawn Barnett of Running Rebels said that she learned of the allegations two days ago and that Thomas was terminated immediately.

“We continue to work with the student’s family to ensure that their needs are met,” she said.

