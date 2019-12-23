North Dakota man arrested for hiding, loaded weapon – The Reporter

Loading...

The Vacaville Police Department had another traffic stop Sunday night that could not be described as "routine."

An officer stopped a car near Interstate 80 and Leisure Town Road and began talking to the occupants of the vehicle. During this conversation, another officer arrived on the scene and noticed a gun in sight between the driver's seat and the center console. As the gun was within reach of the driver, additional units were sent at the request of the officer.

Jason Grouley, 23 North Dakota

Police said the vehicle's driver, Jason Gourley, 23, of Burlington, North Dakota, complied with officers' orders and was safely detained. It was found that the gun was not registered and was loaded with a complete magazine. Gourley was arrested and transported to the Solano County Jail on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and driving with a suspended license. Your bond is set at $ 33,333.

Police said the incident was a good example of why it is important to have additional officers at the scene and that the detainees comply with the commands.

"We know that sometimes it may seem that there are many officers present where only one car stops," the police wrote. "However, incidents like this are a reminder that we simply never know what we can find when we contact others. We are grateful for the compliance shown during this stop, which allowed us to resolve this incident quickly and safely."