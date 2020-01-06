Loading...

BISMARCK, N.D. – A district commission in North Dakota that recently voted to limit how many refugees it would accept did not vote on Monday to refer the issue to voters in a non-binding poll.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the five-member Burleigh County Commission voted 3-2 against a possible voting question regarding future resettlement of refugees.

The breakdown of votes was the same as the vote of the committee last month to accept no more than 25 refugees in 2020. That vote came after a four-hour meeting at which various refugees, often with emotional testimonies, urged the committee to continue to accept newcomers.

If the committee had voted in favor of a complete ban on refugee resettlement in Burleigh County, home to around 95,000 people and the capital, Bismarck, refugee resettlement groups said they think this is the first local government to do so since President Donald Trump States and has the power to do this.

Burleigh County does not receive many refugees and only gets 24 in fiscal 2019 after 22 the year before.

