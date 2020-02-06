North Carolinians advised to stay alert for dangerous weather conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) While a line of strong storms are moving through the state today, many areas of North Carolina are experiencing dangerous weather conditions.

“Everyone must stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather reports from the National Weather Service,” Governor Cooper said. “It’s a good way to stay up to date with a NOAA weather radio or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather reports for your location.”

It is important to know the difference between a weather watch and a warning.

A watch means that the conditions are favorable for heavy weather in the waiting area.

A warning is an indication that dangerous conditions are currently occurring in the warning area and that people must take immediate action as directed by the weather service and local emergency services.

The State Highway Patrol responds to an increased number of collisions and calls for service related to the weather.

Drivers are reminded to reduce speed on extremely wet roads and to prevent them from driving through flooded areas where we can wash away the roads.

From 2.45 pm approximately 84,000 houses and businesses were without

power over the state.

Information on actual and predicted floods can be obtained through the state network of more than 500 river and flow meters by visiting the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network website at fiman.nc.gov.

The ReadyNC.org website Provides information on personal and family preparedness in emergencies, as well as real-time information on power outages, evacuation orders and open shelters