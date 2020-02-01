North Carolina Courts Judge denies dismissal in a corruption case in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A federal judge refused to reject conspiracy and bribery against an insurance magnate from North Carolina and two employees, which allowed the case to start a trial in February.

Lawyers for Greg E. Lindberg, John Gray and John Palermo had argued for various reasons that the charges issued in March in a grand jury charge had to be canceled. But in a verdict signed on Thursday and released on Friday, American district judge Max Cogburn denied their motions.

“The court believes that there is a legally sufficient basis to support the indictment of defendants for fair service fraud and bribery of federal funds,” Cogburn wrote. “Moreover, the indictment is sufficiently specific to inform the suspects about the charges. Finally, the defendants have not demonstrated that they have demonstrated criminal misconduct that justifies dismissal. “

The indictment accuses Lindberg, Gray and Palermo of trying to bribe state insurance commissioner Mike Causey with up to $ 2 million in campaign funds in exchange for his removal or replacement of the regulator investigated by Lindberg’s Global Bankers Insurance Group. Causey, a Republican, voluntarily warned law enforcement officials to help them discover the alleged plan, federal prosecutors have said. Lindberg was recently a major donor to GOP goals and gave millions of dollars.

A fourth indicted – former American Rep. Robin Hayes – accepted a plea in October in which he acknowledged that he lied to federal agents about his role in bribing Causey while Hayes chaired the Republican Party of North Carolina. Hayes has not yet been convicted, but agreed to assist prosecutors with their case and possibly to testify. The trial against the other three defendants begins on February 18 in Charlotte.

Lindberg, who helped establish Eli Global LLC, an investment company, and Gray, his consultant, argued that the details of the charges did not meet the definitions of the counts in federal law and lawsuits. But Cogburn wrote that the personnel costs within the insurance department were an official act. He also rejected arguments that the indictment impedes a citizen’s first right of change to use campaign contributions to advocate for certain policies.

“The first amendment will not serve as a safe haven to protect defendants from prosecution for quid pro quo corruption,” Cogburn wrote.

Palermo, who worked with Lindberg and was a local Republican leader, claimed that public prosecutors had imprisoned him and participated in the “selective recording” of conversations between Causey and the defendants. Cogburn wrote that Palermo also did not provide credible evidence.