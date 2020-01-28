North Carolina A&T graduate rescues an 8-year-old girl from a kidnapping attempt in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A merciful Samaritan will enjoy a free breakfast for a year after saving an 8-year-old girl from a possible kidnapper.

Cody Byrd, a North Carolina A&T University graduate studying computer science, is praised as a hero after he got in when a man, Timothy Fry, allegedly tried to snatch the girl at Biscuitville on West Market Street.

Police said Fry admitted to a police officer that he intended to kidnap the girl and that she found her sexually attractive.

It was a typical day off when Heather Owen and her daughter Madeline were in Biscuitville.

Like a clockwork, says her mother, Madeline always has to go to the bathroom when she gets her food.

“And I thought, okay. We’re here all the time, ”said Owen. “It’s in my eyes and I said, ‘Okay, do you need me to come with you? ‘She says,’ No, I’m okay. ‘ I thought, ‘Are you sure? ‘,Yes I’m fine

As Madeline ran to the toilet, Owen noticed a man sitting next to them, who seemed to be watching the girl. The man then got up and went to the bathroom.

Owen stood between the table and the bathroom to keep an eye on the bathroom door.

“I was just leaning to take a look around the corner,” she said. “I saw him standing on the wall like this and you don’t want to prejudge anyone because that happens a lot these days. I said,” Well, maybe he’ll really go to the bathroom. “

At the same time, Byrd got up and went around the corner.

“It’s the kind of mood that scares him off,” said Byrd. “The fact that when I came in he just stared at the girl, concentrating on her. And when he got up to go to the toilet right out there where I went, I thought, “Okay, I’m not feeling right now.”

It’s good that he did it because Byrd was ready to save this girl a moment later.

“Just as he got there, Madeline came out of the bathroom and the guy was trying to grab her – and Cody intervened at that moment,” Owen said. “Then Madeline came running to me.”

Byrd managed to take a photo of the attempted kidnapper as he ran out the door and took a photo of the truck he was getting into, including the license plate.

Thanks to Byrd’s help, Fry was arrested as a suspect within a few hours.

Biscuitville representatives presented Byrd with a Good Citizen Award at the restaurant on Tuesday and gave him a free breakfast for a year.

“I just really want Cody to make sure that he recognizes how appreciative we are as a brand and that we definitely recognize what he has done, and that’s no small matter,” said Kristie Mitchell, vice president of brand and marketing at Biscuitville. “So it was worth the time to stop just to thank him and to be extremely grateful to Cody.”