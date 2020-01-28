North Carolina AG declines to expand online lottery sales

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – The North Carolina Attorney General has spoken out against an expansion of state lottery online sales, suggesting that such “digital moments” could violate state law prohibiting video slot machines.

News of Democrat Josh Stein’s resistance spread when members of the North Carolina State Lottery Commission met on Tuesday to consider a draft business plan for such games. Commissioners took an important step towards digital moments – without completing their production – last month by asking about the plan.

According to North Carolina law, the lottery can approve any game that already offers another state lottery. Digital moments, which are essentially the electronic equivalent of scratch cards with cash prizes, already exist in five other states.

In a letter, Stein told Commission Chairman Courtney Crowder that the games may be considered video games that have been banned under a separate state law. “The Commission lacks the authority to offer lottery games that are considered video games,” Stein wrote on January 22, citing legal quotes.

Stein’s line of reasoning is consistent with that of online sales critics, who believe that instant digital photos and screens are too similar to the video sweepstakes that legislators and law enforcement agencies have been trying to get out of the state for years. Opponents point out the crime associated with illegal raffles and anecdotes from players, especially in poor areas, who empty their wallets to play.

“I am concerned that this type of game will fall victim to vulnerable people and cause serious harm to both communities and families across the state,” Stein told the Commission to oppose the expansion. The Association of State Police Presidents is also against it.

Legalizing digital moments for the lottery “would make it practically impossible” to enforce the current competition ban because players could click on legal or internet games, “said David Hess, Roxboro Police Chief, President of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.

Lottery officials say the two types of games are not the same and the authorized online games are subject to state control and strict regulations.

The business model presented on Tuesday shows that digital moments could generate annual net revenue of $ 80 million within five years. The state lottery has earned a total of $ 708 million in the past twelve months through June. Like the current limited online ticket sales, which are already allowed, the “digital moments” would require minimum age verification and restrictions on money transfers to ticket purchase accounts.

Crowder told reporters Tuesday that the lottery had previously received no such guidance from the Attorney General, and said it would be reviewed. Crowder said the Commission is in a “methodical” and “conscious” process.

“I want to make sure that the North Carolina Education Lottery does everything right,” said Crowder, who was appointed chairman by Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. “It’s really about ensuring that we move forward in a way that is (and) is consistent with the values ​​of the state, which is focused on generating revenue for public education in the state of North Carolina.”

The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is opposed to the expansion and fears that online games could cannibalize sales. The lottery business plan produced letters from the Kentucky and New Hampshire lotteries that attempted to refute this argument. The liberal North Carolina Justice Center and the conservative John Locke Foundation are also against expansion.

Legislators disagree about online sales and could legislate to change the allowed games. The members of the commission are selected by the governor and the republican legislators. More than 30 House Democrats wrote a letter last month promising to ban instant digital lottery games if implemented.

As the total revenue and net income of lotteries in North Carolina for public education continues to grow, lottery leaders have been trying to attract a new generation of players who are familiar with computers and mobile phones.