North American Formula One races are some of the most attended: report

Photo: Dan Istitene (Getty)

Formula One is constantly increasing in attendance, and, surprisingly, the North American market is proving to be a fairly important part of the fan base. A recent attendance report shows that two of the three races in North America are some of the most attended events of the season.

The numbers in the F1 report do not lie. While the Great Prize of Great Britain had the biggest day, with 141,000 people, the three most crowded are completed with the Grand Prix of Mexico (138,435), then the Grand Prix of the United States (128,000). And while it was not on the list of the largest crowds, the Canadian Grand Prix saw a 14.69 percent increase in viewers,

This is quite big news. Although F1 is an international series, the North American fan base has been an afterthought, especially as the series begins to focus on expanding its growth in Asia and the Middle East. I mean, the ongoing attempts to secure the fate of the Miami Grand Prix show that the series is paying attention, but the recent and tense history of the US GP. UU. My seat, never totally comfortable that I can guarantee a North American GP in the future.

Fortunately, it seems that I am not the only one willing to gather all my friends and camp on the slope of curve 1 in COTA.

Here are other important numbers worth paying attention to:

As in 2018, more than four million viewers (4,164,948) attended at least one of the 21 Grand Prizes in the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship ™ 2019 calendar, with an increase of + 1.75% compared to the previous season, despite the cancellation of Saturday. Japanese Grand Prix due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Three Grands Prix had an attendance of more than 300,000 spectators during the race weekend: Great Britain (351,000), Mexico (345,694) and Australia (324,100). It is also worth noting that the 90th edition of the Italian Grand Prix recorded its largest weekend attendance with 200,000 spectators.

You can read the full report here if you want to find out what other markets are booming (I'll give you a hint: it's the event that organized the 1000th Grand Prix), but the news from North America is really worth paying attention to. .

