Norris Burkes | Christmas newsletters bring surprises – The Reporter

Loading...

It is the time of the year when those Christmas newsletters overflow from the mailbox. They are sent by family and friends who believe you want to know that Suzie arrived at the honor roll or how Aunt Mary's cataracts were removed.

If you read all the letters in their entirety, you are a better person than me and can be rewarded with one or two surprises.

Like the writers of those Christmas newsletters, I am never sure who is reading my column during the busy holidays, even my editors. With that in mind, I will use this year-end space to update four columns starting in 2019. And who knows, if you read carefully, there may be a surprise at the end.

First, as I write a lot about my wife Becky, you should know that we celebrate our 40th wedding anniversary next week.

We got married at 26 and we had four children at the age of 35. Since 1980, we have occupied 15 homes from California and Texas to Florida and Turkey. I have been a parish pastor and chaplain in hospitals, the Air Force and for hospice.

Becky remained stable, teaching 30 years in each grade level. Above all, I am glad that he has been stable with me for four decades.

Next, you probably remember the column I wrote last month about "Brotherman." He is my brother whose psychosis does not conform to his blood pressure and diabetes medications.

Last week, he was admitted to the VA Medical Center in Las Vegas with life-threatening laboratory numbers. I spent the whole week watching him grow physically and mentally healthier. At the end of the week, we assure you of a bed in the skilled nursing unit at the Veterans Home of the State of Southern Nevada. With a little luck, you will live your remaining life with much better care than the one you received from your independent living center.

If you still follow this recap, you will remember that a few weeks ago, I briefly mentioned that I have returned to school.

Yes, I know I'm 62 years old. But that just means it's time to spend my remaining GI Bill benefits. Due to my deployments, these benefits include books, tuition and a monthly housing stipend.

I just finished my first semester in the Master of Journalism program at the University of Nevada, Reno (two hours by car from my home). I took writing and podcasting courses and received an A in both classes. Say ah! Me and "Suzie" made the list of honor. (Listen to the recorded columns at www.thechaplain.net.)

Finally, I received many emails asking me how to help the Spark Project. This is the non-profit charity that my daughter, Sara, started in 2015 to establish libraries in Honduran elementary schools.

I will take 20 of my readers to help establish a library in Honduras, from March 8 to 15, 2020. Half of our team will return last year, but if you act NOW, there may still be room for two more volunteers.

If you cannot travel with us, consider helping us buy more books. You can donate online at www.chispaproject.org/thechaplain or write a check to the "Spark Project" and send it to the address below.

And now, I congratulate you for reading this entire column of the Christmas "newsletter". Here is my surprise: log in to Amazon this weekend and download a free Kindle version of my books, "Thriving Beyond Surviving" and "Heroes Highway."

If you need a bound book, send me your own Christmas newsletter along with a $ 20 check. Or simply send me the newsletter. I promise that I will read most.

Maybe.

Sign up to receive this column by email at https://thechaplain.net/columns/ Contact Chaplain Norris at [email protected] or 10566 Combie Rd. Suite 6643 Auburn, CA 95602 or voicemail (843) 608-9715.