Norman Powell of Raptors embraces bank role with dramatic results

ATLANTA – Norman Powell finally has his moment. He actually piles them up.

The Toronto Raptors athletic gun guard added another characteristic outing to the growing pile in Atlanta on Monday afternoon, and saved what should have been an easy victory that the Raptors had almost let slip.

Powell took the lead, popping for 27 points and beating six triples on nine attempts, with five three-pointers coming in the second half against the humble Hawks.

That stood out because Raptors, not named Powell, were 2-of-23 deep in the first half, an important reason why Toronto lagged the 10-34 Hawks after 24 minutes.

Powell didn’t have it.

“No one could take a shot and he made one and it was that simple,” says Fred VanVleet. “That gave us the separation we needed.”

Powell was the difference in the victory of the Raptors 122-117, and not for the first time this season.

His recent game even raises the question – with the NBA’s trading deadline of February 6 approaching – is Powell someone who should consider the Raptors as untouchable?

It is a remarkable thought since since he signed his four-year contract extension of $ 42 million – he still has a one-year warranty and a player option on it for the remaining 2021-22 season – it is always assumed that his contract should be included in a significant deal. For a long time it was assumed that his position was one that the Raptors would try to upgrade.

It would be hard to upgrade Powell as he plays, let’s say.

The Raptors flame thrower scored 24 points in the second half – eight in the third quarter and 17 more in the fourth. His characteristic game was perhaps when he felt isolated on the former Raptors icon Vince Carter that set the Raptors to 16: 16 to 16 to be on the way to a 21-point lead with 4:30. The only blemish was that after Powell finally cooled, the Hawks started squeezing, the Raptors turned it around and a 24-5 run saw the Raptors leading to two with 14 seconds before VanVleet hit the free throw line.

But the end should not take away the primary storyline: Powell, who has been the most difficult player to get a grip on during his five-year career. With pieces of inconsistency or injuries interrupted by flashes of brilliance, “Playoff Norm” – short for Powell’s proven ability to turn the playoff series into a penny – plays the best basketball of his life.

Others may think that he is on fire, but Powell claims that it is just his years of work that flourish. He’s at his level.

“You just make the same recordings you made,” said the 26-year-old. “I have faith in my game. I have faith in my shot. I take my photos when I come to my places and live with the results. I have said that many times. Just live with the results, let your instinct take over and just play. “

Since returning from a shoulder injury five games ago, Powell has played an average of 22.8 points on 48 percent shooting from deep and 61.4 percent off the field in general – and he was on fire before missing 11 games when he missed his shoulder partially disrupted in mid-December.

“He stands up. You can see that they like to do practice shots for him, the same as when he and [Raptors assistant coach] Patrick Mutombo train every day,” said VanVleet. “The same way he practices is how it looks in the game and he made a great clip, so hopefully he can keep it up. “

It’s a bit of a bad thing to call it a hot steak. He started the season a bit slow, but has been rolling ever since.

Since November 8, he has averaged 18.2 points per game in just 30 minutes of floor time. He is the second in the NBA in a three-point percentage over the same trajectory among those with at least two makes a game, at 44.6. His True Shooting percentage of 66.6 is third in the competition.

It is only that he now seems to be building up a kind of crescendo.

Powell is always measured in interviews, relied on a secure script, so he is not someone who gives too much insight about what is different this year compared to other seasons. It’s fair to wonder if he had a version of this season in him last year, but he had to take a step back when Toronto took over Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard, making the wing position a bit crowded.

Powell had high hopes for starting the Raptors from the training camp, but head coach Nick Nurse eventually went with VanVleet, although injuries have enabled Powell to make a good part of the starts. Now that everyone is healthy, it seems that Powell is planned as the designated scorer of the bank’s Raptors and someone who has ended games when needed.

Given how Powell played, it could be understood if he felt he was getting the short end of the stick, but he never indicated otherwise and instead to throw himself into his current role with dramatic results.

“I love the role. I had high expectations of myself, “he said after he scored at least 20 points for the eighth time in nine games.” I set high goals and then try to go. It feels good that my coaches have faith in me, my teammates I have faith in me to be able to play basketball. This is what I have always wanted. I have tried to take advantage of the opportunity and to succeed and to help the team. “

The way Powell plays makes it easy to keep getting him off the couch. At the very least, the freedom to roam offensively seems good to him.

“I have no idea what he wants,” said VanVleet. “I know he likes to shoot, so I think he finds his place there. And I think we have both been pretty good and mature about knowing the possibility, I think, if I could speak a little for him, that it would be number one. He gets the chance no matter who starts and that is what matters most and he has shown what he can do with it. “

According to VanVleet, any idea that Powell could be a starter – something that was discussed in training camp, that Powell announced he wanted to do and that Nurse even suggested was on the table before he was injured after Powell filled in so well when Kyle Lowry and then VanVleet were injured – has never been a discussion between them.

“I think you made that up. I don’t think that was ever a question about who would start, no matter how well he played, “VanVleet said.” I’m honest, I think that was something that people made up outside our dressing room, it was never a conversation for us . Whichever way it would have gone, it would have been good anyway. I think he is doing well and he has turned his head off. “

He has. Starting. Comes from the bank. It does not matter. It is “Playoff Norm” every day and the Raptors are lucky to have it.