“Normal people” review: no ordinary love

The first thing you notice about Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) are their faces. They are young faces, relatively innocent, wide open to us but hidden from their classmates. They only light up when they look at each other, as if exchanging views is the way they go through the day. Again and again throughout Normal people – an excellent Hulu miniseries adapted by Sally Rooney and Alice Birch from Rooney’s hit novel – director Lenny Abrahamson (Bedroom) just lingers on these faces. He trusts the expressions of his actors to tell us what we need to know why Marianne and Connell fall in love – and, almost as often, out of it.

The second thing you notice is their breathing. When they first met as a teenager in a small Irish town, she is a virgin and he is not, but they are almost immediately synchronized as sexual partners. You can say this as much by the sounds of their rising and falling breaths, which grow faster and slower, as you can see by the way their bodies move or the redness of their cheeks. The love scenes filmed seem most often superficial, no matter the attraction of the actors and the acrobatics of the positions. But those feel really sexy, which is a crucial step in explaining the bond between Marianne and Connell. They fit together beautifully in many other ways – at least, when their respective demons don’t keep them at odds – but it is when they are in bed together that the match is most evident.

The story follows the couple from high school to college, each 30-minute episode verifying them at a different stage from their ever-evolving relationship. When we meet them for the first time, she is the pariah of the school and a popular sportsman. But her mother, Lorraine (Sarah Greene), cleans Marianne’s palatial family home, which allows them to get close and find something good together – until it isn’t. Later, when they both meet at Trinity College Dublin, the roles are reversed, with her the social butterfly and him the brilliant lonely. They drift in and out of each other’s lives, sometimes dramatically, sometimes when one or both are just not paying attention. He is periodically awful to her without wanting to be, when she tends to withdraw for reasons beyond her control. Yet they share not only an intense sexual chemistry, but also a weakness for living too much inside their own heads. Connell spends much of their early romance desperate to keep the secrets of his friends in judgment; later he discovers that they knew it from the start and “nobody even cared”.

It is a delicate and extremely interior material, sometimes told in quiet sequences where we simply look at one or both lost in their thoughts, others in rapid and impressionist bursts transmitting the rush of feeling caused by the last complication between them. Much is asked of the two young stars of the series and even more. They are spectacular – apart, but especially together – to transmit vulnerability and the essential desire to make a love story like this work.

Things get messy for the two along the way. She explores S&M – in a way that seems psychologically honest rather than exploitative – and it fights depression. But there are times – a bike ride through the Italian countryside during school holidays; a Skype call all night when one really needs to feel close to the other; and, most importantly, an important statement made in a car on a dark and painful night – when they, and Normal people, couldn’t be more perfect.

Because the most important thing you notice about Marianne and Connell, thanks to the artistic talent and the care with which their story is told, is how much you want things to work out for them – for their deep love , complicated, but undoubtedly real to win.

Hulu publishes all of Normal people April 29. I saw the 12 episodes.