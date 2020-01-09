Norma Jean's, a milestone on the London live music map, is closing its doors

Loading...

Norma Jean’s local historic bar, located on Huron Street and Highbury Avenue, is closed. (Jonathan Juha / The London Free Press)

Members of the London music scene regret closing the historic music bar Norma Jean and calling it a huge loss.

The bar officially closed its doors last weekend.

It was opened as a karaoke bar in the early 1970s and has operated at its current location on the corner of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue since 1993.

“It’s terrible for local musicians and working musicians in the area,” said Mario Circelli, president of the Forest City London Music Awards. “We just see fewer and fewer opportunities for local musicians to go outside and perform and play in our own city.”

Throughout its history, Norma Jean has organized important acts, including Monster Truck, Big Sugar and Dr. Hook.

But it was also an important location for local artists who wanted to make a name for themselves, Circelli said, adding that he is concerned about the impact that the closure will have on the livelihood of musicians.

“If you have more people competing for fewer opportunities, does this mean that the compensation they receive is lowered?”

The reasons for the closure are unclear. Owner Theo Karaouzas refused a request for comment and called it “a very emotional time.”

“It’s a shame for all parties involved, the staff, the loyal customers and the artists, and me and my family,” he said in an email.

Declining presence and high costs of running this type of business are among the main reasons why bars offering live music are closed throughout North America, said Jim McCormick, a London music promoter.

“It’s not just something in London. It’s happening everywhere. And, you know, if you don’t support it, it’ll die,” McCormick said, calling Norma Jean a milestone in London.

“Norma Jean’s was a special bar,” he said.

Circelli reiterated similar opinions about the state of the local music scene and noted that Norma Jean’s is the newest in a series of music bars, including the Embassy Hotel and the Brunswick Hotel, which have been closed in London over the last decade.

The closure of the bar is especially painful for the city because of its location, making Eastside Bar and Grill and Old East 765 the only two places east of Adelaide Street that regularly program live music, Circelli said.

“The big-ticket shows are doing well,” he said. “If you want to go to Elton John or Shania Twain, or something like that, those tickets move well. But it’s the middle class shows that hurt. “

The Forest City London Music Awards and Allstage Music Promotion are organizing a benefit concert to raise money for staff working at Norma Jean.

If you go

WHAT: Norma Jean’s Celebration & Fundraiser

WHEN: Saturday, February 8.

TRUE: Union Ten distillery, 656 Dundas St.

COST: $ 10 advance tickets; $ 15 at the door.