NordVPN introduces WireGuard’s first major virtual private network

I predicted that WireGuard, a revolutionary approach to open source virtual private networks (VPNs), would be quickly adopted by all VPN companies. It’s happening One of the largest leading VPN companies, NordVPN, is published on NordLynx. Because? NordVPN’s own tests have shown that NordLynx easily outperforms other protocols, IKEv2 / IPsec and OpenVPN.

How much faster? According to NordVPN’s 256,886 speed tests, “When a user connects to a nearby VPN server and downloads content that is served from a content delivery network (CDN) in a few thousand kilometers / kilometers, it can wait until at a loading rate and up to twice as much. “

Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN, said in a statement, “NordLynx is the most significant technology improvement that has ever been introduced to our customers and the VPN industry. It’s a newer generation VPN protocol that is faster than everything we have seen. before. ” He added: “It is faster than current leading VPN protocols, such as OpenVPN and IPSec.”

While speed is what customers notice, security experts like WireGuard are quick to code. With only 4,000 lines of code, WireGuard code can be thoroughly reviewed by just one person.

NordVPN saw the potential of WireGuard soon. The company began work on WireGuard adoption in July 2019.

In addition to WireGuard, NordVPN has its dual network address translation (NAT) translation system to protect the privacy of users. This allows users to establish a secure VPN connection while not storing identifiable user data on a server. You are assigned a dynamic local IP address that is only assigned while the session is active. User authentication is done with the help of a secure external database.

To switch to NordLynx, users must upgrade their NordVPN application to the latest version. The NordLynx protocol can be chosen manually in the Settings menu. NordLynx will be available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Linux users. Updates are being rolled out gradually, so they may not be available to all users immediately.

At the moment, NordVPN uses three different VPN protocols: IKEv2 / IPsec, OpenVPN and NordLynx.

