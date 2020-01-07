NordicTrack treadmills cost over $ 300 less on Amazon

Loading...

Time to speed up.

Image: nordictrack

By Dylan HaasMashable Shopping2020-01-07 15:49:54 UTC

Do you remember when you said “New Year, New Me”? Yes, we heard that and we will stick to it (you should too).

Some may think it’s a cliché for your New Year’s resolution to go to the gym more often, but honestly, who cares? Anything you want to do to improve yourself is a good thing (as long as you do it in a safe and healthy way) – and there’s a reason why so many people are making it their goal for the coming year. However, it is difficult to deviate from your newly discovered exercise routine, and although there are many factors that can lead to it, you can at least remove one from the list by getting a reliable treadmill: go to the actual gym.

And NordicTrack has two great treadmills on offer today – both have a $ 300 discount on Amazon. So let’s take a gear – here are the two you can get:

This easily foldable machine is an excellent investment in fitness due to its interactive training functions. Exercise-led lessons (shown on the treadmill’s 10-inch HD smart touchscreen display) burn calories and clear the way for your new you. Thanks to the automatic speed and incline adjustment, you can concentrate fully on your run, and the integrated FlexSelect damping keeps your joints in top shape. You even get detailed statistics tracking so you can stay up to date. Save $ 324.01 on one at Amazon.

All the advantages of the T 6.5 Si treadmill, but with a more powerful motor that helps you to push your limits – save 349.01 on this machine during the Amazon sale.