Non-screen activities to keep you entertained indoors

As Amazon Associates, we earn with qualified purchases.

Does the thought of going outside in the cold sound like a nightmare? Don’t be afraid, indoor activities are here! Check out these fun and active finds that aren’t a phone, tablet, or TV screen!

On one side of the floor dart game you will find a traditional dart board and on the other side you will find a silly monster for even more fun. Do you prefer darts on the wall but still want something child-friendly? Check out this magnetic dart board.

This game features age-appropriate humor that parents and their children can enjoy together. If you’re looking for something just for adults, check out Pick Your Poison.

Bulzibucket, a new version of the game Cornhole, uses chopped bags to throw or kick the way to victory. The best part is that it takes 20 seconds to disassemble or assemble, and it even comes with a carrying case.

This game will help you gain motor skills and coordination while redesigning juggling. Keep it simple or make it more complicated with learning tricks.

