Non-profit hopes to start the conversation about homelessness by painting plates

Updated: 12:00 PM EST February 3, 2020

Paul Franklin and Deshunn Wilkerson use plates to start a conversation about homelessness. “Every year around Thanksgiving we have this National Homeless Awareness Week, and that is at the national level,” Wilkerson said. “And we choose a kind of event to promote homelessness. This year we chose to do Paint Your Plate.” Paint Your Plate is part of a larger event to raise money for the non-profit One Roof, which works with 46 partner organizations to help homeless people in central Alabama. Washington said that many who are homeless suffer from untreated mental illness, drug abuse, lack of affordable housing and unemployment. They hope that such events can provide the homeless with the resources they need to get off the street. “There is not one thing that can lead to homelessness, and once you get into it, it’s really hard to get out,” Wilkerson said. Do you want to help the homeless in your area? If you want to try this fundraising, you need the following: Simple white plates for eating Paint pens

Paul Franklin and Deshunn Wilkerson use plates to start a conversation about homelessness.

“Every year around Thanksgiving we have this National Homeless Awareness Week, and that is at the national level,” Wilkerson said. “And we choose a kind of event to promote homelessness. This year we chose to do Paint Your Plate.”

Paint Your Plate is part of a larger event to raise money for the non-profit One Roof, which works with 46 partner organizations to help homeless people in central Alabama.

Wilkerson said that many who are homeless suffer from untreated mental illness, drug abuse, lack of affordable housing and unemployment. They hope that such events can provide the homeless with the resources they need to get off the street.

“There isn’t just one thing that can lead to homelessness, and once you’re in, it’s really hard to get out,” Wilkerson said.

Do you want to help the homeless in your area? If you want to try this fundraising, you need the following:

-Simple white dinner plates

-Paint pens

-Creativity!

AmazonBasics 6-Piece White Dinner Plate Set AmazonBasics https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0157FD9MS/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=B0157FD9MS&linkCode=as2&tag=vuz3e-20&847e555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555555552554865d5552554655d55255465d555255465d55255 Amazon5

Paint pens for rock painting, stone, ceramics, glass, wood, canvas. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07485T22B/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=B07485T22B&linkCode=as2&tag=vuz0e-20&linkId=c05876fb30eb2b91563ae7ddf

.