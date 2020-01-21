At the beginning of the new year, we gain a head start in the nominations for Adweeks Media All-Stars. We are proud of our 35th anniversary of the best media agencies and will highlight the people who make a significant difference in our April 13 special edition.

We crown an aspiring star, the CEO of the year, and other media all-stars who you believe deserve recognition for a job well done. Last year’s 14 winners represented a broad cross-section of talent and did exceptional work for their customers and companies.

Entries are now open. The regular registration deadline is February 10 (USD 425 registration fee) and the extended registration deadline is February 17 (USD 495 registration fee) at the close of Eastern Time.

You can find detailed information on the Adweek Media All-Stars homepage.

While there is no set number of winners, Adweek editors will select executives who impact the entire media agency landscape, including Media Executive of the Year (President or CEO) and Rising Star (honor of a non-vp qualified employee) Achieved success for her age. The candidate must be under 35).

We are happy to name the 2020 class of Adweeks Media All-Stars and wish all participants the best of luck.