Nomada Studio Announces Gris Has Sold Above 1 Million Copies

Nomada Studio, the brilliant indie builders that brought us Gris, has announced that the match has achieved a big milestone and has offered around 1 million copies!

The match has been out for rather some time, on the other hand, when an indie recreation sells about 1 million copies it is a major deal. Gris is a impressive and beautifully creative title. The colour palette, hand drawn cutscenes and the water coloured graphics is like no other recreation. If you did not consider Gris however, I would hihgly advise checking it out as it is well worth your time.

Check out out the formal announcement down underneath:

We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has offered extra than a person million copies… outrageous!! 🎉😊 Thanks to our crew, family members, @devolverdigital and specifically to all of you who created this feasible ♥️ pic.twitter.com/UOuHkaGt0m

— Nomada Studio – G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) April 19, 2020

In linked information, we just lately figured out from the formal Twitter account for FF7 Remake, that the activity offered around 3.5 million copies in the initial 3 times of launching! This is no straightforward feat to pull off, specifically in the center of a worldwide pandemic.

The match is worth the focus of every person out there as it delivers a classic back again by way of a new lense which is most surely worthy of checking out regardless if you are a fan of the franchise or not. Verify out the comprehensive announcement correct right here!

Gris is now readily available for the PS4, Nintendo Swap, and Computer system. Did you select up the attractive indie platformer sport? Enable us know in the comments underneath!

