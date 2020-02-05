Nomad releases Moment lens compatible Rugged cases for Apple iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4

Owners of an iPhone XS: is it worth upgrading to the iPhone 11 Pro?

I am a big fan of Nomad cases because they offer solid fall protection with Horween leather that develops character over time. Moment lenses also help to add possibilities and increase creativity with smartphones.

Today, Nomad has unveiled its new Rugged Case with Moment lens for the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and Pixel 4 and 4 XL devices. You can buy one of these covers in black or brown Horween leather for $ 49.95. The Rugged Case has been tested for MIL-STD 810G for six feet.

Nomad sent an example of each for me to test with the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4 that I have on hand. Over the years I have purchased a few Moment lenses and filters, so I test these with the new cases and report my findings here in a more detailed article. A nice feature for photographers are the fittings at the bottom of the lanyard housing.

The iPhone 11 Pro Nomad Moment case has lens anchor points for the two outdoor cameras with an opening for the indoor camera, flash and microphone opening. The outer upper camera is a standard primary 12 megapixel camera with OIS and the camera lens below is the 12 megapixel telephoto camera.

Because Moment lenses do not fit over the ultra-wide camera, it is a perfect opportunity to use a wide-angle Moment lens or even an anamorphic lens for use with your iPhone 11 Pro. View this article comparing the ultra-wide iPhone 11 lens and the Moment wide 18-mm lens to see why you might still want to use a Moment lens with the iPhone 11 Pro.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL Nomad Rugged Case offers Moment anchor points over both lenses. There is no ultra-wide functionality on the Pixel 4 dual camera installation, so this phone is a perfect candidate for a wide-angle Moment lens.

I have just started testing these cases and have to go out with my Moment lenses to see the functionality. It’s great to have an attractive case with a touch of leather and fall protection that can also be used to hold my Moment lenses in place. It is so much more convenient than having suitcases intended solely for the use of Moment lenses.