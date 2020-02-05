Nomad presents new iPhone 11 leather cases with full support for moment lenses

Nomad has launched its latest line of leather cases for the iPhone 11. This time the focus is on the camera. Nomad designs bags that are fully compatible with the popular Moment lenses for the iPhone 11.

For unknowns, Moment manufactures lenses for the iPhone and other smartphones that focus on improving the camera. This is done with a collection of lenses that are attached to the iPhone camera for additional functions. For example, the moment anamorphic lens is one of the most popular options.

If you want to use moment lenses, you usually have to use one of the moment bags. This is due to the integrated mounting plates with which the lenses can be attached to your iPhone. Now Nomad is expanding the range of moment-compatible bags with its own collection of leather products.

The new Nomad bags are fully compatible with Moment lenses. They have an integrated anchor point for attaching a lens and attachment points for the lanyards to the housing. Nomad releases cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and all three are available in black and brown leather. There are also new options for Google Pixel 4.

According to Nomad, the new leather bags are designed to withstand falls of up to 2 meters. Basically, these bags offer the same advantages as the normal leather bags from Nomad, but offer additional support for integration into Moment lenses. It’s nice to see how Nomad adds the moment support while keeping the other design qualities and the same price.

You can order the new Moment + Nomad cases today for $ 49.95 on the Nomad website. If you’ve never had a chance to try the lenses right now, you can find them on Amazon. Are you using a moment lens for your iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

