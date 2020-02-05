Nomad brings its moment cases to Google Pixel 4

Moment lenses for mobile phones can do a lot to improve your photo game, but I’ve never been a fan of the company’s cases. Today Nomad is helping with a moment-compatible leather case for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Nomad’s new Moment housing for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is available today and roughly corresponds to the housing that I tested for Pixel 3 last year. The sturdy case has a TPU frame around the phone to protect it from drips and a lip around the display to hold the glass securely when placed face down. On the back is real Horween leather in black or brown. The leather ages beautifully in both colors.

What is the difference to the moment case? There is a special holder around the camera, which can be used for all Moment lenses for mobile phones. What’s more, it’s the same with its double lanyard attachments, solid cutouts and 6-foot fall protection.

Perhaps the best part is that Nomad is not raising the price of the Moment 4 case. You’ll pay the same $ 49.95 for this case as for a case without the moment case. The case is on sale today in the Nomad online shop and you can buy Moment lenses as always from Moment, B & H, Amazon and other retailers.

We’ll get an overview of Nomad’s full collection of Pixel 4 cases shortly.

