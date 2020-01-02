Nokia 6.2 Review: Finicky cameras can't sink this $ 249 phone

Loading...

My dog ​​has an Instagram account. It is really run by my girlfriend and yours, and even if it doesn't have millions of followers (you can follow it!), We try to post a photo every day. One day, it's my turn to delve into my role as camera for stolen photos of my 16-pound puppy, and the next day, it's his. But I have a confession: I have only posted once since mid-November. It was at this point that I started using the Nokia 6.2.

They say the best camera is the one you have with you, but when the camera is slow and its results are often blurry, the old adage does not sound entirely true. My partner took over because I have slowly lost interest in capturing moments in my life (er, dog) in recent weeks, not because the three camera system on this phone is quite bad, but because it requires a little too much work for my liking.

If you don't want to document madly every day of your dog's life, don't worry about taking the perfect selfie, usually use a mirrorless camera or are constantly shocked by the prices of smartphones – then the Nokia 6.2 at Another $ 249 reminder of the quality of cheap phones.

Cover the bases

Modern Nokia phones run on Android and are no longer produced by Nokia. A Finnish company, HMD Global, licenses the brand. HMD is made up of former Nokia employees, but it has made a name for itself by making well-built budget phones since its inception in 2016. The company has yet to make a phone that can be live up to the legendary excellence of the cameras of Nokia's predecessors, but its latest advances are multiplying.

Photography: HMD Global

The Nokia 6.2 (succeeding the Nokia 6.1 of last year) is nothing like its price, with a solid metal and polymer frame. Like most phones these days, it is wrapped in glass, so you will want a case to prevent it from breaking, although during the last month of use, it wouldn’t Has only accumulated a scratch on the back. This is nothing like my experience with the $ 1000 Samsung Note 10 Plus, which was covered in nicknames after a few weeks.

The downside is that there is no degree of water resistance, so keep it away from the shower. Anything in this price range will require some protection from liquids; even the latest Moto G series phones are only water repellent, not waterproof.

There are advantages to being cheap, however. You actually have a headphone jack so you can plug in wired headphones instead of relying on Bluetooth if that's your thing, and a traditional easy-to-access fingerprint sensor is located at the bottom ;back. There's even an LED on the power button that lights up when you have notifications waiting to read – handy when the phone is in the room and set to silent. And if you happen to fill up the included 64 GB of storage, there is room for expansion via the MicroSD card slot. Many high end phones do not have this luxury.

Turn on the screen and the 6.3 inch LCD screen refines the glasses around it, giving the phone a modern look (and quite like Motorola's $ 300 Moto G7, up to with the small drop at the top for the selfie camera). The screen is crisp, colorful, and bright enough that I didn't have to squint to watch episodes of The Crown when I walk the dog outside.

It does all of this without ever making me feel like I need a battery. The 3500mAh battery capacity often left me around 40% at 7pm, but use the phone a little harder and you will need to charge it at bedtime via the USB-C cable.

My biggest concern was how the phone would work. With photography, performance is often the trade-off when you go below $ 300. It was particularly worrying because the Nokia 6.2 uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor (with 4 GB of RAM) as the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, a WIRED phone editor that Jeffrey Van Camp found quite slow.

Fortunately, you don't have much to fear. Aside from the occasional stutter, which occurred specifically when I was trying to juggle multiple apps quickly, I had no trouble performing the usual to-do list that I do on each phone. Don't expect the phone to run graphically intensive mobile games like Fortnite or PUBG at the highest settings with the smoothest gameplay, although it is certainly possible to play them.

Robust support

This performance improvement is due to the phone software. Most HMD Nokia phones are part of the Android One program, which means that the phone maker has made a deal with Google to deliver the purest form of Android without bloatware. Only Google apps are pre-installed, and the software is lighter, requiring less system resources than if HMD had its own interface on top (like the Samsung interface on its Galaxy phones).

There's also a promise to release version upgrades and monthly security updates for two years, which you won't get from many flagship Android phones that cost several hundred dollars more.

Photography: HMD Global

This is what often leads me to recommend Nokia phones on the Motorola G range, which are also very good. Motorola only issues one software update for its phones and not many in the form of security updates. Software support should extend the lifespan of a phone, as this means that you will get more features on time and it will be more secure. For the moment, the Nokia 6.2 is still on Android 9 Pie, but it should get Android 10 in the first months of 2020 and Android 11 after its launch next year.

Aside from the Google Pixel 3A, which costs $ 150 more and is manufactured by Google, you will be hard pressed to find software support like this in the United States for a phone in this price range.

A camera that needs patience

The Nokia 6.2 ticks many boxes, but its faults boil down largely to the cameras, a theme with most low-budget phones. On the back there is a main 16 megapixel lens paired with an 8 megapixel wide angle lens. A 5 megapixel depth sensor is also used for better depth in portrait mode. As you can see below, you can take some nice pictures, but I haven't shown you any unsuccessful attempts. Behind most of these images are three to four other blurs.

Because the shutter is so slow, you should stay very still when taking a picture and stay in position for a second or two after pressing the shutter icon. I found that the shutter continues to roll sometimes, and lowering your hand too early could mean that you took a photo of the ground instead. If you still have the patience to sit still, you can get photos that are worth sharing. I clearly don't – the proof is on my dog's Instagram.

Money saver

Nokia's phone won't impress you, but it will get the job done while saving you money. You'll be more than happy to get new Android features in the long run, which can't be said if you opted for the Moto G7, which has a similar if not slightly more reliable camera but limited software support.

The biggest competition from the phone right now comes from Google. The Pixel 3A is our favorite phone of 2019 because it brings back Google’s leading camera at an affordable price, and it is sometimes reduced to $ 300. Usually it's a lot more expensive than the Nokia 6.2, but if you're like me and want to point a camera at the dog and get a nice photo in one go, you definitely need to save for it.

You can buy the unlocked Nokia 6.2. It works on AT&T, T-Mobile and small wireless networks like Cricket and Mint which use their networks.

. (tagsToTranslate) Shopping (t) reviews (t) Nokia smartphones (t)