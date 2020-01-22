Nokia 2.3 revealed with Android One, 4000mAh battery, more

HMD Global has unveiled its latest budget Android One smartphone in the form of the Nokia 2.3.

Announced today by the company, the device is a sequel to its other budget smartphone in the form of the Nokia 2.2 and has a few hardware bumps – and oddities. To start with, the Android One device has a 6.2-inch HD + screen with a dew drop notch and a 19: 9 aspect ratio.

(Update 01/22): Nokia has announced that the 2.3 is now for sale in the US. Best Buy will pre-sell the affordable device in the coming days, before a pre-sale on Amazon of the Android One device next week. For just $ 129, it really seems like a great little package for someone looking for a simple but reasonably capable smartphone for the “essentials”.

The internal components are modest, with the Nokia 2.3 powered by the same MediaTek Helio A22 chipset as in the Nokia 2.2. It also comes with only 2 GB of RAM, although there is a significant battery of 4000 mAh. However, that large battery is charged via micro-USB – although this is to be expected given the price tag.

It comes with a special Google Assistant button, which gives you quick access to voice control and further device management. The set-up with two cameras consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor that allows portrait depth effects. The selfie camera is much more modest, with only 5 megapixels.

In terms of software, the Nokia 2.3 comes with Android Pie from the box, but Nokia has promised that the device is ‘Android 10 ready’. It will probably get the full Android 10 update in the coming months, but we don’t have a timetable yet. As part of the Android One program, the Nokia 2.3 guarantees three months of security updates and two years of full OS updates.

Nokia has priced the Nokia 2.3 at just € 109 (around $ 120) and will be available from mid-December. You can pick it up in three colors: cyan green, sand and charcoal. Since it took some time for the Nokia 2.2 to reach the American coast, we are sure it will hit the North American market in the coming months.

